 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fredericksburg invited to become Washington Nationals' new Low-A affiliate
0 comments
breaking

Fredericksburg invited to become Washington Nationals' new Low-A affiliate

{{featured_button_text}}

The Washington Nationals extended invitations to four minor-league affiliates on Wednesday, and Fredericksburg is set to become the organization's Low-A team. 

“We are thrilled to be continuing an incredible and deep relationship with the Washington Nationals that began with their arrival in D.C. back in 2005,” FredNats Chairman and Owner Art Silber said in statement.

“We’ve enjoyed watching the Nats’ future stars – like Juan Soto, Trea Turner, Ryan Zimmerman, and Stephen Strasburg – grow up and develop in front of our fans. The continuation of our long relationship will allow fans throughout the greater Fredericksburg region to enjoy seeing the next stars of the Nationals play in front of their eyes in our new ballpark opening in 2021 in Fredericksburg.”

With Wednesday's announcement, Washington's minor-league structure looks like this: Rochester (AAA), Harrisburg, Pa., (AA) Wilmington, Del., (High-A) and Fredericksburg. Wilmington joins the Nationals organization following a lengthy affiliate relationship with Kansas City Royals.

Washington also parted ways with Hagerstown (previously Low A) and Fresno, its AAA affiliate for the past two seasons. 

Potential affiliates have a week to respond to the invitations, and the new agreements have a term of 10 years. 

(This story will be updated).

Fredericksburg Nationals logo

Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045

jlomonaco@freelancestar.com

@joeylomonaco

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert