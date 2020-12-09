Fredericksburg invited to become Washington Nationals' new Low-A affiliate

The Washington Nationals extended invitations to four minor-league affiliates on Wednesday, and Fredericksburg is set to become the organization's Low-A team.

“We are thrilled to be continuing an incredible and deep relationship with the Washington Nationals that began with their arrival in D.C. back in 2005,” FredNats Chairman and Owner Art Silber said in statement.

“We’ve enjoyed watching the Nats’ future stars – like Juan Soto, Trea Turner, Ryan Zimmerman, and Stephen Strasburg – grow up and develop in front of our fans. The continuation of our long relationship will allow fans throughout the greater Fredericksburg region to enjoy seeing the next stars of the Nationals play in front of their eyes in our new ballpark opening in 2021 in Fredericksburg.”

With Wednesday's announcement, Washington's minor-league structure looks like this: Rochester (AAA), Harrisburg, Pa., (AA) Wilmington, Del., (High-A) and Fredericksburg. Wilmington joins the Nationals organization following a lengthy affiliate relationship with Kansas City Royals.

Washington also parted ways with Hagerstown (previously Low A) and Fresno, its AAA affiliate for the past two seasons.