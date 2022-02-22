Fredericksburg's Braxton named to VSGA Hall of Fame

Fredericksburg resident Grace Anne Braxton was one of six persons named to the Virginia State Golf Association's 2022 Hall of Fame Class on Tuesday.

Braxton has been a Special Olympics standout for more than 30 years, competing first in swimming and bowling before taking up golf. She has played all over the world, including trips to China, Greece, Abu Dhabi, Scotland.

She is a two-time U.S. Disabled Golf Association women’s champion, a three-time Special Olympics World Games medalist and a two-time world champion. She was a member of the Solheim Diversity Cup team at Gleneagles in Scotland in 2019 and a gold medalist at the 2007 Special Olympics World Summer Games in China.

“This is incredible news since our program is really about ‘what’s possible,’ and that’s exactly what Grace Anne is,” Special Olympics Virginia president Rick Jeffrey said in a news release.

Braxton will be inducted into the VSGA Hall of Fame on Oct, 19 at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian along with H.M. “Bunny” Blankinship, Galen Hill, Jack Isaacs, Lily Harper Martin and Phil Owenby.