FredNats vs. Wood Ducks in Low-A East game in Kinston, N.C.

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The rains that delayed or halted a number of major league games Friday night didn’t come anywhere near Kinston, N.C. The Fredericksburg Nationals may have wished they did.

The Down East Wood Ducks used Cristian Inoa’s three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to break open a 1–1 tie and roll on to a 6–2 victory in the fourth game of the series.

The Wood Ducks also go an insurance solo home run from Randy Florentino in the seventh inning. Marc Church (1–0) struck out four batters in two innings of relief work to get the victory.

After the Wood Ducks got on the scoreboard on Dustin Harris’ RBI single in the first inning, Kevin Strohschein knoted up the score when his grounder to left field drove in Landon Dieterich in the top of the second. Alfonso Hernández (0–1) had things in control through three innings before surrending Inoa’s long ball. Hernández was charged with three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six.

The FredNats will look to win their third game in the series late Saturday afternoon, with first pitch at 6 p.m.