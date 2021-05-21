FROM STAFF REPORTS

Finally!

It took 16 games, but the Fredericksburg Nationals on Friday night put their first curly “W” in the record books.

When the FredNats’ Lucas Knowles struck out the Red Sox’s Alex Erro in the bottom of the ninth with the tying run at second, preserving a 2–1 victory, a sigh of relief followed by cheers erupted in the FredNats’ dugout—and across the Fredericksburg area.

The team entered Fridays’ game with Salem riding a grueling 15-game losing streak. But the team had karma working for it early, as Jeremy Ydens got the team on the scoreboard first by driving in Jackson Coutts with a single in the second inning.

The good vibes continued for the FredNats as J.T. Arruda scored on Aldo Ramirez’s wild pitch in the third.

The runs gave Karlo Seijas (1–0) enough support. Seijas pitched no-run ball through seven innings, scattering three hits while fanning eight.

Knowles pitched a scoreless eighth but gave up Nicholas Northcut’s two-out, one-run double in the ninth. But he dug deep and struck out Erro on three straight pitches to earn the save.