Golf: Hurst pairs with Jordan, wins senior competition at VSGA Multi-Format Team Championship

Fredericksburg resident Jon Hurst was one of the victors in the Virginia State Golf Association Multi-Format Team Championship at the Dominion Club in Glen Allen on Tuesday.

Hurst paired with David Jordan shot an even-par 72 Tuesday to post a two-day 131 and a one-stroke victory over Neil Davis and Randy Newsome in the senior division of the event. Hurst and Jordan opened play Monday by firing a 59.

Jordan and Hurst had a two-shot cushion going to the final three holes. Hurst sank a four-foot par putt on No. 9 after Davis had birdied the hole to clinch the victory.

Elsewhere, John Rosenstock and Trey Wren posted a 1-under par 71 in Tuesday’s modified alternate shot competition for a two-day total of 131, good enough for a one-stroke open-division win over Evan Beck and Mikey Moyers.