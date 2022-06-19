Hall wins CARS feature at Dominion Raceway

The Solid Rock Carriers CARS tour rolled into Fredericksburg Saturday night for the Virginia is for Lovers 125 and Conner Hall outlasted seven cautions to pick up his second win of the year.

Local favorite Mason Diaz won the pole for the feature by posting a time of 15.012 and led for the first 44 laps, until Conner Jones ended up facing the wrong way on the outside wall in turn one, brining out the only red flag of the night. Eventually, Landon Pembelton wrestled the lead away from Diaz with 72 laps left, and Hall also passed Diaz to move into second.

A fourth caution flew when Parker Eatman cut a tire with 54 to go. Six laps after the restart, Hall passed Pembelto and held on though three more cautions to earn his second win of the year and make up some points in the standings with seven feature races left.

Rounding out the top five were Jacob Heafner, Pembelton, Jonathan Shafer, and Jonathan Findley. The next race for the touring series is July 30th at Hickory Motor Speedway.

Saturday night also saw twin features for the Virginia Racer Late Model division, where Eddie Slagle took both checkered flags in opposite fashion.

In the opener, he moved into the lead after five laps and stayed there the rest of the feature. Mike Ganoe came home second and Alex Brock third.

In the second feature it took Slagle 28 laps to assume the lead. A caution on the last lap brought out the yellow and checkered at the same time giving the win to Slagle, followed by Ganoe and Richard Storm.

In other action, the INEX Legends ran twin features with Weedy Weddell taking feature number one and Conner Weddell taking the win in feature number on a last lap pass.

The Bandos came to town for a 15-lap feature and Brian Rundstrom had a strong run to take the checkered flag. Cameron Ruggles bolstered his points lead by winning his fifth feature on the year and his fourth in a row, and John Andrews got back to his winning ways picking up his fourth win of the year in the Any Car 8-cylinder division.

This coming Saturday the Southern Ground Pounders will invade Dominion for their first of two features this year. Also in action will be the Geico Late Models for twin 60 laps races, the Virginia Modifieds and the Any Car division. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the green flag drops at 7.