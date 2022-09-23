High school football: Daniels shares the spoils with teammates as Mountain View thumps Massaponax

You could attach any number of favorable adjectives to Ike Daniels, and chances are you’d still be underselling the Mountain View senior.

Let’s go ahead and add another to the heap: altruistic.

All eyes were again on Daniels as he scored three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 53–20 shellacking of Massaponax on Friday night. Less noticeable were the scores he gifted to teammates like so many party favors from his personal gridiron gala.

Twice during the fourth quarter, Daniels purposefully passed up chances to find the end zone. Set up inside the Massaponax 5-yard-line, the Wildcats lined up in a Power I-formation wherein Daniels was designed to get the carry. In the huddle, however, he swapped roles with fellow Division-I recruit Kris Jones, paving the way for Jones’ 4-yard touchdown run.

Then, as time expired, Daniels scooped up a bounding kickoff and broke into the clear for what would’ve been his second return touchdown of the game. Instead, he handed the ball to junior Amadre Jones as the two neared the 15-yard-line in tandem.

“That’s the unselfishness,” Mountain View coach Lou Sorrentino said of his star running back. “He’s not worried about numbers.”

Here, then, are some of Daniels' unfussy tallies: 240 yards on 10 carries and rushing scores of 85 and 99 yards, respectively.

“You can’t give him any space,” Massaponax coach Eric Ludden said.

The Panthers afforded Daniels too much leeway on the opening kickoff, which he promptly returned 86 yards for a touchdown.

Massaponax (1–3) got all three of its touchdowns from freshman Nasir Burke, whose 11-yard scamper cut the deficit to 14–12 with 6:27 left in the second quarter.

Trailing 27–12 at halftime, the Panthers pieced together a 13-play drive to open the third quarter yet came away without points after a fourth-down double pass was dropped in the end zone.

“Huge,” said Sorrentino of the stop. “It was a game of big swings.”

Collin Carroll and Jaiden Fair added receiving touchdowns for the Wildcats (5–0), who forced a pair of Massaponax turnovers despite missing two defensive starters.

“We feel like we still have room for improvement,” Sorrentino said. “We still made some mistakes tonight.”

Mountain View 14 13 0 26 — 53 Massaponax 6 6 0 8 — 20

First Quarter

MV—Ike Daniels 87-yard kickoff return (Jacob Anderson kick).

MV—Daniels 85 run (Anderson kick).

Ma—Nasir Burke 68-yard run (kick fail).

Second Quarter

Ma—Burke 11-yard run (kick fail).

MV—Jaiden Fair 76-yard pass from Jackson Sigler (kick fail).

MV—Amadre Jones 66-yard fumble return (Anderson kick).

Fourth Quarter

MV—Collin Carroll 8-yard pass from Sigler (kick fail).

MV—Kris Jones 4-yard run (Anderson kick).

MV—Daniels 99-yard run (Anderson kick).

Ma—Burke 7-yard run (Burke run).

MV—Jones 15-yard kickoff return (game over).

TEAM STATISTICS

MV Ma First downs 18 17 Rushing (Att/Yds) 13-265 48-288 Passing yards 233 99 Comp-Att-Int 8-15-1 3-5-0 Punts-Avg. 0-0 2-44.5 Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2 Penalties-yards 6-60 9-90

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Mountain View—Ike Daniels 10-240, 2 TDs; Jackson Sigler 1-18; Kris Jones 1-4, TD; Vince Bond 1-2. Massaponax—Will Wiggins 18-73; Burke 12-113 3 TDs; Zach Allen 14-62; Donavan Phillips 4-40.

PASSING: Mountain View—Sigler 8-15-1, 233 yards, 2 TDs. Massaponax—Allen 2-4, 99 yards; Matt Leigh 0-1.

RECEIVING: Mountain View—Carroll 4-65, TD; Fair 2-86, TD; Daniel Crosby 1-75; Carter Adams 1-6. Massaponax—Burke 2-68; Kyle Ballew 1-31.