High school football: Hatfield leaving Eastern View to become new head coach at Battlefield

As with all good things, Greg Hatfield knew his wildly successful tenure as Eastern View High School’s head football coach would come to an end one day.
On Tuesday, that day has arrived.
Hatfield has agreed to become the new head coach at Battlefield High School in Haymarket, the school’s athletic department announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Bobcats, We would like to announce the hiring of our new Battlefield Football Coach, Greg Hatfield. BHS is really excited to have landed such a great individual and outstanding coach. Coach has lead successful programs in the past, the most recent being Eastern View HS.
“It was time to make a change,” Hatfield said. “My time at Eastern View has been incredibly special, but it’s important that we always strive to find new challenges in life. This is my next one.”
Hatfield’s decision marks the end of an era for the Cyclones, who have never known another head coach.
When Eastern View opened its doors in 2008, athletic director Mark Settle was looking for someone who could build a program virtually from scratch. Hatfield was the head coach at nearby Fauquier at the time, and he was fresh off leading the Falcons to their first playoff berth in five years. Prior to that, he’d directed Central-Woodstock to its first two district championships and postseason trips in program history in 2003 and 2004.
Hatfield’s growing resume and Settle’s familiarity with him—they’d gotten to know each other while serving as assistants on Lou Sorrentino’s staff at Culpeper in the mid-1990s—convinced Settle that he had the right man for the job.
“[Eastern View] was the new kid on the block, and we needed to figure out who we wanted to be as a football program,” Settle said Tuesday afternoon. “It was the right fit for both him and our school, and 13 years later the rest is history.”
The Cyclones experienced a taste of success immediately, posting back-to-back 7–3 marks before going 8–4 and advancing to the regional title game in Hatfield’s third season at the helm.
Despite the on-field results, Hatfield said those years posed quite a challenge.
“We really were building things from scratch,” he recalled. “Culpeper had really struggled in the last few seasons [going 2-8 three straight years] before Eastern View opened, so we inherited a lot of young men who simply didn’t know how to win and what it took to do so on a consistent basis.”
The challenges of building a consistent winner were apparent in 2011 and 2012, when the Cyclones finished a combined 9–11. But the following season, the fruits of Hatfield and Co.’s labor began to ripen.
Eastern View set a new bar for success with a 10–2 campaign in 2013, then followed that up by going 10–2, 9–3, 12–1, 11–1, 13–1 and 10–2 over the next six campaigns. During that seven-year span, the Cyclones won five district or conference championships and one region title. They also compiled a 44-game regular-season winning streak, as well as taking 28 in a row at home.
“I’ve cherished being able to compete against Greg,” said longtime Courtland head coach J.C. Hall, whose 6–4 career record against Eastern View makes him one of the few people who can claim success against Hatfield’s teams. “It was always two good friends going at it in a knock-down, drag-out battle for two hours. You had to show up ready to battle, because his teams were well-coached and very physical on both sides of the ball.”
Looking back, Hatfield said those matchups with the Cougars are among a handful of memories that stand out the most to him when looking back on his time with the Cyclones.
“We had some tremendous battles with Courtland, Chancellor and Sherando, to name just a few,” he remembered. “I’ll also never forget beating Louisa in the ‘Miracle at Mineral’ in the 2018 regional semifinals, which led to us eventually winning our first regional championship the following week against a great Dinwiddie team. We had some great ones against them over the years as well.”
Hatfield’s next challenge will come on the state’s biggest stage. Battlefield has the second-highest enrollment of any public high school in Virginia, with 2,946 students at the start of the 2019-20 school year. The Bobcats compete in Region 6B and are members of the Cedar Run District. The district is comprised of fellow Prince William County schools Osbourn Park, Patriot and Unity Reed, as well as Manassas City’s Osbourn and Loudoun County’s John Champe.
“It’s the highest level of football in the state,” he said. “I’m very excited to get up there and get started.”
The Hatfield-to-Battlefield process began after Scott Girolmo decided to resign as the Bobcats’ head coach in order to accept the same job at Prince George. Hatfield was aware of the situation because of his relationship with Mark Cox, who achieved his own level of success after starting Battlefield’s program from scratch when the school opened in 2005. Cox went on to compile a 98-42 mark with one state title and a pair of regional crowns during his 12 seasons at the helm.
“I know Mark very well, so we had conversations when the position came open,” Hatfield said. “[Battlefield] is a spectacular place that has an excellent athletic department with high standards.”
The Bobcats finished 5–2 this year, falling to Massaponax in the Region 6D semifinals.
“All the ingredients are in place for Battlefield to be a perennial contender,” he added. “The talent and the facilities are there, and I can promise you we are going to bring the grit that became a trademark of our teams at Eastern View.”
Hatfield’s two oldest children, daughters Emily and Sarah, graduated from Eastern View in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Sarah led the Cyclones to the 2019 Class 4 state championship in field hockey, finishing as the program’s all-time leading scorer.
