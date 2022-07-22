High school football: Mountain View's Daniels announces verbal commitment to Syracuse

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Mountain View junior running back Ike Daniels, The Free Lance–Star’s All-Area football player of the year in 2021, has verbally committed to play his college ball at Syracuse University, the school’s website announced Friday. He is the ninth commit in the Orange’s 2023 class.

Daniels had paired down his college choices to Syracuse and Hawaii by mid-July, taking trips to both schools prior to making his choice, the website said.

Daniels had offers from several other Division I schools, include in-state ACC schools Virginia and Virginia Tech. He was also courted by ACC schools Boston College, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest. Arizona State, Michigan State, South Carolina and West Virginia were among the other candidates.

He is the No. 17 prospect in Virginia and No. 44 running back in the country, according to 247sports.com

The 5–10, 185-pound Daniels amassed 1,560 total yards and 18 touchdowns during the 2021 season for the Wildcats, who posted their best record (11–2) in school history and reached the Region 5D championship game. He led the team with 1,029 rushing yards—averaging 7.3 yards per carry—and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 531 yards and four scores.

Daniels told The Free Lance–Star last December that once he committed to a program, his plans were to play out his senior season, graduate from Mountain View early and enroll in college in January 2023 so he’ll be able to participate in spring practice.

The Wildcats’ deep backfield prevented Daniels from taking too many lumps last season. Mountain View head coach Lou Sorrentino said in December the school Daniels chooses—in this case Syracuse—won’t get an overworked player.

“Sometimes you can run a guy in the ground and in the big picture that’s not what’s best for him or the team,” Sorrentino said then. “He realized it’s not a one-man show and in the long run he’s got a lot of football ahead of him.”