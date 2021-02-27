High school football: Shelton's 204 yards, three TDs power Louisa past Orange

By THE DAILY PROGRESS

CHARLOTTESVILLE—For the past several years, Kalup Shelton has been a complementary piece in the Louisa football team’s running game.

The senior running back showed Saturday that he’s ready to take the mantle of featured back after leading the Lions to a 44–20 come-from-behind victory over rival Orange at Charlottesville High School.

Shelton rushed for a career-high 204 yards and scored three touchdowns as Louisa County (2–0) erased a 20–15 halftime deficit to extend its Jefferson District winning streak to 21 straight games.

“Game 1, it was pretty smooth, but in Game 2 we were down in the first half, but at halftime we calmed down, got ourselves together and showed out and that’s what we did,” Shelton said.

Orange (0–1) came out and made some big plays on both sides of the ball to take the lead into halftime. Markelle Jackson capped a long scoring drive with a seven-yard touchdown run to give the Hornets a 6–0 lead with 6:34 left in the first quarter.

Louisa answered as Shelton plowed his way in from three yards out on the second play of the second quarter. The extra point was good and the Lions led 7-6 with 11:30 left in the first half.