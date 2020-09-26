High school football: Wright rumbles for four TDs to lead St. Michael over ACTS

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shymarr Wright rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns to lead St. Michael to a 53–0 shellacking of visiting Advancing Christ Through Sports Home School in a nonconference game Friday night.

Qua Deberry rushed for 88 yards and a score as the Warriors' run game totaled 364 yards on 22 carries.

Melvin Spriggs caught three passes from Hunter Showers for 95 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another. Showers had an appropriate surname for the game, as heavy rain resulted in a number of potential receptions dropped by his receivers.

Louisa transfer Jaquan Jones returned a fumble 65 yards on a strip fumble by Matt Brown for the final Warriors score. Jones, Michael Perry, Guan Price and Matt Brown had strong games on defense.

Next up for the Warriors is a road game Friday at Fishburne Military Academy.