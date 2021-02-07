High school sports results

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Luke Osleger and Ben Eichberg each won two individual events to help Stafford’s boys claim the Region 5D team title Saturday at the Rouse Center.
Osleger finished first in the 100- (48.03) and 200-yard (1:44.81) freestyles, while Eichberg captured the 200 individual medley (1:53.29) and 100 breaststroke (57.65). Each also swam on two first-place relay teams.
Other event winners for the Indians included Jack Spinnanger (50 free) and Devin Bateman (100 butterfly).
Mountain View’s Anka Whelen swept the girls’ 200 and 500 freestyles, while Brooke Point’s Natalie Hidrobo touched first in the 50 free.
The Class 5 state meet will be held Friday at the Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton.
BOYS MEET
Team scores: 1. Stafford 118; 2. Albemarle 93; 3. Brooke Point 47; 4. Mountain View 14; 5. Patrick Henry-Roanoke 11; 6. North Stafford 3.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Stafford (Jack Spinnanger, Ben Eichberg, Devin Bateman, Luke Osleger) 1:35.88; 2. Albemarle 1:38.68; 3. Brooke Point 1:41.81; 4. Mountain View 1:47.88; 5. North Stafford 1:53.60.
200 freestyle: 1. Osleger (St) 1:44.81; 2. David King (A) 1:44.97; 3. Jonah Unruh (St) 1:49.54; 5. Peyton Meyer (MV) 1:52.61; 7. Caleb Luxeder (BP) 1:56.91.
200 individual medley: 1. Eichberg (St) 1:53.29; 2. Owen Hoban (BP) 1:53.49; 4. Colin Feliciano (BP) 1:57.84; 5. Ian Jones (St) 2:02.65; 7. Andrew Fiore (MV) 2:08.53.
50 freestyle: 1. Spinnanger (St) 21.89; 2. Bateman (St) 22.05; 5. Trey Williams (BP) 23.63; 6. Bryce Patterson (BP) 23.88; 7. Karl Rice (NS) 24.54.
100 butterfly: 1. Bateman (St) 51.55; 4. Ryan McOsker (St) 56.27; 5. Luxeder (BP) 58.06; 6. Michael Kratowitz (MV) 59.02; 7. Williams (BP) 1:00.75.
100 freestyle: 1. Osleger (St) 48.03; 4. Jones (St) 50.07; 5. Brian Miller (BP) 50.97; 6. Zach Hubbard (NS) 52.65; 7. Bryce Patterson (BP) 53.89.
500 freestyle: 1. David King (A) 4:44.06; 2. Unruh 4:55.75; 3. Meyer (MV) 4:58.81; 4. Andrew Spinnanger (St) 5:07.99.
200 free relay: 1. Stafford (J. Spinnanger, Bateman, Eichberg, Osleger) 1:27.72; 3. Brooke Point 1:34.23; 4. Mountain View 1:36.76; 5. North Stafford 1:37.03.
100 backstroke: 1. Teddy Cross (A) 51.67; 2. Hoban (BP) 52.17; 3. J. Spinnager (St) 52.85; 4. McOsker (St) 56.57; 7 Alexander Pechacek (BP) 1:00.48.
100 breaststroke: 1. Eichberg (St) 57.65; 2. Feliciano (BP) 59.27; 4. Smith Martin (St) 1:03.37; 5. Fiore (MV) 1:03.47; 7. Miller (BP) 1:06.04.
400 free relay: 1. Albemarle 3:17.31; 2. Stafford 3:24.81; 3. Brooke Point 3:25.57; 4. Mountain View 3:39.62; 6. North Stafford 3:48.65.
GIRLS MEET
Team scores: 1. Albemarle 122; 2. Patrick Henry 80; 3. Mountain View 58; 4. Brooke Point 18; 5. Stafford 7; 8. North Stafford 1.
200 medley relay: 1. Albemarle 1:49.90; 3. Mountain View 1:55.65; 4. Brooke Point 2:05.03; 5. North Stafford 2:08.47.
200 freestyle: 1. Anka Whelan (MV) 1:55.44; 6. Elise Krushinski (St) 2:12.64; 7. Catherine Hall (NS) 2:14.17.
200 individual medley: 1. Grey Davis (A) 2:04.15; 4. Bridgette Pearson (MV) 2:18.68; 6. Hannah Tse (St) 2:31.28; 7. Lily Jones (NS) 2:41.87.
50 freestyle: 1. Natalie Hidrobo (BP) 24.55; 4. Macy O’Reilly (MV) 25.95; 6. Kaylin Boutte (St) 26.95; 7 Gwendolyn Avery (MV) 27.16.
100 butterfly: 1. Davis (A) 55.73; 4. Taylor Walker (MV) 1:00.60; 6. Lauren Meyer (MV) 1:03.41; 7. Luxeder (BP) 1:05.34.
100 freestyle: 1. Maddie Wells (A) 54.41; 4. O’Reilly (MV) 57.19; 6. Avery (MV) 59.79; 7. Rachel Freeman (BP) 1:01.29.
500 freestyle: 1. Whelan (MV) 5:07.97; 6. Luxeder (BP) 5:39.09; 7. Janie Whatley (MV) 5:53.83.
200 free relay: 1. Albemarle 1:41.14; 2. Mountain View 1:46.30; 4. Brooke Point 1:48.34; 5. Stafford 1:51.81; 6. North
Stafford 1:55.11.
100 backstroke: 1. Kemper John (PH) 58.90; 2. Hidrobo (BP) 59.26; 6. Walker (MV) 1:03.06;
7. Meyer (MV) 1:03.76.
100 breaststroke: 1. Avery Huang (A) 1:06.87; 5. Pearson (MV) 1:13.51; 6. Whatley (MV) 1:15.33; 7. Tse (St) 1:17.50.
400 free relay: 1. Albemarle 3:36.59; 3. Mountain View 3:50.14; 4. Brooke Point 3:58.93; 5. Stafford 4:14.69; 6. North
Stafford 4:34.84.
WRESTLING
COMMONWEALTH ROUND ROBIN
Riverbend won 11 of 14 weight classes and scored 191.5 points to, Colonial Forge’s 99 and Massaponax’s 69 at Saturday’s Commonwealth District Round Robin tournament for Class 6 schools. Nathan Gipson (113) and Zachary Ortega (138) each posted two wins by fall for the Bears.
The three schools will compete in the Region 6B meet Friday at Battlefield.
106: Cameron Mayfield (CF) three byes; 113: Nathan Gipson (Rb) 2–0; 120: Nathan Pietro (Ma) 1–0; 126: Carson Main (Rb) 1–0; 132: Daniel Merida (CF) 2–0; 138: Zachary Ortega (Rb) 2–0; 145: Noah Taylor (Rb) 1–0; 152: Nathaniel Taylor (Rb) 1–0; 160: Logan Eastman (Rb) 2–0; 170: Lennon Soaper (Rb) three byes; 182: Jacob Wright (Rb) three byes; 195: Jake Grasso (Rb) 1–0; 220: Jacob Pressinger (Rb) 1–0; 285: Jeffrey Cheeseman (Rb) 1–0.