High school sports results

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Luke Osleger and Ben Eichberg each won two individual events to help Stafford’s boys claim the Region 5D team title Saturday at the Rouse Center.

Osleger finished first in the 100- (48.03) and 200-yard (1:44.81) freestyles, while Eichberg captured the 200 individual medley (1:53.29) and 100 breaststroke (57.65). Each also swam on two first-place relay teams.

Other event winners for the Indians included Jack Spinnanger (50 free) and Devin Bateman (100 butterfly).

Mountain View’s Anka Whelen swept the girls’ 200 and 500 freestyles, while Brooke Point’s Natalie Hidrobo touched first in the 50 free.

The Class 5 state meet will be held Friday at the Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton.

BOYS MEET

Team scores: 1. Stafford 118; 2. Albemarle 93; 3. Brooke Point 47; 4. Mountain View 14; 5. Patrick Henry-Roanoke 11; 6. North Stafford 3.

200-yard medley relay: 1. Stafford (Jack Spinnanger, Ben Eichberg, Devin Bateman, Luke Osleger) 1:35.88; 2. Albemarle 1:38.68; 3. Brooke Point 1:41.81; 4. Mountain View 1:47.88; 5. North Stafford 1:53.60.