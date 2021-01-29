High school swimming: Colonial Forge boys, Massapoanx girls claim titles at Commonwealth District championships

Claire Hall steeled herself for a brief zoom call on Friday afternoon. It had been a full week since the Massaponax swim coach was able to physically meet with her girls after being exposed to COVID-19.

“I have probably cried every single day for the past week that I couldn’t be there to support these girls in person,” she said in a phone interview.

But just before the Panthers boarded their buses for the Rouse Center, an emotional Hall attempted to keep their focus on the task at hand: capturing the first girls district championship in school history.

“We just talked about how we had to stay calm and not be so nervous,” sophomore sprinter Carlie Clements said. “We just had to swim our race and not anyone else’s.”

Sometime around 9 p.m., Hall began weeping tears of joy. Buoyed by Clements’ victories in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and a pair of relay wins, Massaponax held off runner-up Riverbend for the district crown.

Throughout an unconventional, truncated pandemic season that necessitated 5:30 a.m. practices, the Panthers relied on their senior leadership to make waves.