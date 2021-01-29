High school swimming: Colonial Forge boys, Massapoanx girls claim titles at Commonwealth District championships

Claire Hall steeled herself for a brief zoom call on Friday afternoon. It had been a full week since the Massaponax swim coach was able to physically meet with her girls after being exposed to COVID-19.
“I have probably cried every single day for the past week that I couldn’t be there to support these girls in person,” she said in a phone interview.
But just before the Panthers boarded their buses for the Rouse Center, an emotional Hall attempted to keep their focus on the task at hand: capturing the first girls district championship in school history.
“We just talked about how we had to stay calm and not be so nervous,” sophomore sprinter Carlie Clements said. “We just had to swim our race and not anyone else’s.”
Sometime around 9 p.m., Hall began weeping tears of joy. Buoyed by Clements’ victories in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and a pair of relay wins, Massaponax held off runner-up Riverbend for the district crown.
Throughout an unconventional, truncated pandemic season that necessitated 5:30 a.m. practices, the Panthers relied on their senior leadership to make waves.
“They were only required to come every other day, but a lot of the girls were coming every morning,” Hall said of the pre-dawn workouts.
Besides Clements, freshman Kyleigh Tiberio and seniors Allison Masterson, Charlotte Denecke and Aleena De Sir scored key points and contributed on the Panthers’ winning relay teams.
Colonial Forge’s one-point victory over Stafford in the boys’ competition likely came down to the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Samuel Calder, Kevin McGowan, Chase Hensen, and Jakob Frick went 4 for 4, placing in every individual event or relay they swam for the Eagles.
“It all came down to the relays,” McGowan said. “We started winning a bunch of them, and it kept us motivated to keep on winning.”
The long layoff that preceded this season made Friday’s triumph all the sweeter for a close-knit Forge team.
“I think ultimately getting back in the water was the most motivational thing that could’ve happened,” Hensen said. “Being out of the water for so long just hurt.”
While Friday went a long way toward alleviating the pain felt by Hall over missing her swimmers, she’ll remain in quarantine for next Friday’s Region 6B meet at Colgan. The top three finishers in each event representing Colonial Forge, Massaponax and Riverbend advance.
“I don’t even have words, really,” Hall said. “They pulled it off.”
BOYS MEET
Team standings: 1. Colonial Forge 133; 2. Stafford 132; 3. Riverbend 96; 4. Brooke Point 72; 5. Mountain View 33; 6. North Stafford 9; 7. Massaponax 7.
GIRLS MEET
Team standings: 1. Massaponax 119; 2. Riverbend 97; 3. Mountain View 92; Colonial Forge 87; 5. Brooke Point 52; Stafford 22; North Stafford 13.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco