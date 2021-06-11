High school track: Colonial Forge wins five events at Region 6B meet

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Colonial Forge athletes won three events and two relays at this week’s Region 6B track meet.

Christian Jackson (1:55.84) and Paityn Walker (2:18.20) swept the 800-meter titles on Thursday at Patriot High School, a day after the Eagles’ Nayome Shipp won the girls’ high jump (5–5) at Unity Reed High School. Colonial Forge’s boys also took first place in the 1,600 (3:20.50) and 3,200 (8:09.07) relays.

Massaponax’s Emily Catlett won the girls’ 300 hurdles (44.48) and placed second in the 200 dash.

Battlefield swept the team titles. Colonial Forge’s girls placed second.

The Class 6 state meet will be held June 19 in Newport News.

Following are event winners and local athletes who placed in the top eight:

GIRLS MEET

High jump: 1. Nayome Shipp (Colonial Forge) 5–5; 2. Gracen King (Massaponax) 5–3; 5. (tie) Alyson Smith (CF) 4–10.

Long jump: 1. Lena Gooden (Osbourn Park) 20–2.75.

Triple jump: 1. Olivia Tolbert (Battlefield) 37–8.5.