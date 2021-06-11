High school track: Colonial Forge wins five events at Region 6B meet

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Colonial Forge athletes won three events and two relays at this week’s Region 6B track meet.
Christian Jackson (1:55.84) and Paityn Walker (2:18.20) swept the 800-meter titles on Thursday at Patriot High School, a day after the Eagles’ Nayome Shipp won the girls’ high jump (5–5) at Unity Reed High School. Colonial Forge’s boys also took first place in the 1,600 (3:20.50) and 3,200 (8:09.07) relays.
Massaponax’s Emily Catlett won the girls’ 300 hurdles (44.48) and placed second in the 200 dash.
Battlefield swept the team titles. Colonial Forge’s girls placed second.
The Class 6 state meet will be held June 19 in Newport News.
Following are event winners and local athletes who placed in the top eight:
GIRLS MEET
High jump: 1. Nayome Shipp (Colonial Forge) 5–5; 2. Gracen King (Massaponax) 5–3; 5. (tie) Alyson Smith (CF) 4–10.
Long jump: 1. Lena Gooden (Osbourn Park) 20–2.75.
Triple jump: 1. Olivia Tolbert (Battlefield) 37–8.5.
Pole vault: 1. Alencia Lentz (Colgan) 12–7; 3. Samantha Potts (Riverbend) 9–6; 6. Camille Trotta (Rb) 8–6.
Shot put: 1. Brittany Fort (Bat) 37–10.5; 3. Neveah Heath (CF) 34–7.5; 5. Lucia Herold (CF) 33–3; 7. Katie Jones (CF) 31–10.5.
Discus: 1. Aisha Moobe (John Champe) 118–6; 4. Samantha Potts (Rb) 99–7.
100 meters: 1. Lena Gooden (OP) 12.15; 5. Essence Robinson (CF) 12.84.
200: 1. Gooden (OP) 25.00; 2. Emily Catlett (Ma) 25.11.
400: 1. Gooden (OP) 55.90.
800: 1. Paityn Walker (CF) 2:18.20; 4. Caroline Thomas (Ma) 2:23.93.
1,600: 1. Sailor Eastman (Bat) 4:56.73; 3. Ali DiClemente (CF) 5:21.98; 5. Lola Garvie (Ma) 5:24.75.
3,200: 1. Eastman (Bat) 11:13.00; 3. Kayla Loescher (CF) 12:00.92; 7. Sarah Christie (Rb) 13:44.80.
100 hurdles: 1. Jasmine Coe (Patriot) 14.45.
300 hurdles: 1. Catlett (Ma) 44.48; 8. Isabel Ostvig (CF) 48.91.
400 relay: 1. C.D. Hylton 49.19; 7. Colonial Forge 52.23.
1,600 relay: 1. Battlefield 4:05.77; 3. Colonial Forge 4:11.37; 7. Riverbend 4:36.89.
3,200 relay: 1. Woodbridge 9:51.76; 2. Colonial Forge 10:05.07; 6. Riverbend 11:16.37.
BOYS MEETHigh jump: 1. Lamin Bundu (Gar–Field) 6-2; 5. Ian Wilson (CF) 5–8.
Long jump: 1. Christian Rollinson (JC) 22–4; 3. Bryson Long (Rb) 21–8.5.
Triple jump: 1. Brian DiBassinga (Bat) 46–2; 7. Long (Rb) 39–11.75.
Pole vault: 1. Jonas Davis (Bat) 14–0; 5. Andrew Clark (Rb) 10–0; 7. Matthew Earnhardt (Rb) 9–6.
Shot put: 1. Garin Gross (OP) 54–6; 4. Jordan Barnett (CF) 42–4.
Discus: 1. Austin Gallant (Bat) 151–2; 4. Nolan McConnell (CF) 117–8; 8. Khalis Garrett Bey (CF) 99–7.
100 meters: 1. Jaelan Black (Freedom) 10.98; 3. Shaun Harris (CF) 11.23; 6. Colby Kynard (CF) 11.34.
200: 1. Jaylen Barringer (Free) 21.83; 3. Harris (CF) 22.06; 7. Jacinto Jones (CF) 22.73; 8. Long (Rb) 22.99.
400: 1. Barringer (Free) 48.67; 4. Jordan Borders (CF) 50.15; 6. Aaron Applegate (Rb) 51.01; 8. Jackson Gandy (Rb) 51.78.
800: 1. Christian Jackson (CF) 1:55.84; 5. Michael Arner (CF) 2:02.79.
1,600: 1. Colin Doran (Patriot) 4:33.55.
3,200: 1. Bryce Lentz (Colgan) 9:45.52; 2. Blake Fairbanks (Rb) 9:47.16.
110 hurdles: 1. Winston Broiles (Bat) 14.20.
300 hurdles: 1. Trei Thorogood (Freedom) 37.61.