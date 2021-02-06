High school wrestling: Cyclones, Knights go 2-3 at 4B regional championships

The Eastern View and Spotsylvania wrestling teams put their best foot forward at Saturday’s Region 4B championship meet that the Knights hosted. The Cyclones followed up their first-place finish a season ago with a runner-up finish, while the Knights enjoyed their most successful performance in quite some time, finishing a close third and qualifying five of their wrestlers for the state meet scheduled Feb. 20 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Powhatan exhibited its strength and depth of talent with a winning total score of 175 points. Eastern View was next with 142 and Spotsylvania was third with 124. King George, Caroline and Courtland turned in solid efforts as well, placing fourth, sixth and seventh, respectively.
Among Eastern View’s brightest performers was senior Chaz Keen, who capped his three-fall run with a first-period win over defending 285-pound champion Kyle Orris of Spotsylvania in the championship round’s final match. He finished third behind Orris a year ago.
“I felt pretty good. I went out and wrestled the way I did and tried my hardest,” Keen said. “[My focus] was to come in and get pins as quickly as I can and help my team put points on the board.” Like many of the top wrestlers in the tournament, Keen is also a strong contributor to the school’s football team, which began practice this week.
“Wrestling transitions to football a lot: It helps with my conditioning and strength,” Keen said.
Despite having to compete short-handed due to a Knight wrestler who suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice this week, Spotsylvania co-coaches Mark Fontana and David Reck were pleased by the overall effort of their team. Moses Wilson (126), Kyle Csikari (138) and Sonny Stewart (182) won individual crowns, while David Burrows (120) and Orris (285) advanced as second-place finishers.
Unlike previous seasons, third- and fourth-place finishers did not qualify for states.
In one of the hardest-fought matches of the finals, David Norris of King George edged Powhatan’s Cade VanBuskirk, 6–5, at 145.
Team scores: 1. Powhatan (P) 175; 2. Eastern View (EV) 142; 3. Spotsylvania (S) 124; 4. King George (KG) 92; 5. Mechanicsville (M) 85.5; 6. Caroline (Cr) 57; 7. Courtland (Ct) 56.5; 8. Hanover (H) 54.5; 9. Orange (O) 46; 10. Louisa (L) 38.5; 11. Patrick Henry (PH) 32; 12. Chancellor (Ch) 16; 13. Dinwiddie (D) 15.5; 14. Monacan 0.
Championship round
106—Brendan Kraisser (KG) p. Waylon Rogers (O) 4:29; 113—Elijah Smoot (EV) d. Dylan Coward (P) 3–1; 120—Owen Greslick (L) p. Jacob Koenig (M) 2:13; 126—Moses Wilson (S) d. Gabe Nesmith (KG) 18–13; 132—Sean Hall (P) d. Kadin Smoot (EV) 3–2; 138—Kyle Csikari (S) d. Britton Proffitt (P) 5–1; 145—David Norris (KG) d. Cade VanBuskirk 6–5; 152—James Dosado (Cr) d. Luke Hart (H) 3–1; 160—Daniel Taylor (EV) p. Wyatt Mesco (M) :41; 170—Griffin Smythers (EV) d. Taylor Jenkins (O) 3–2; 182—Sonny Stewart (S) d. Shane Shirley (Cr) 4–2; 195—Hayden Fitzsimmons (P) p. Charlie Henderson (Ct) 1:32; 220—Aden Halsey (H) p. Lance Deane (EV) 4:10; 285—Chaz Keen (EV) p. Kyle Orris (S) 1:42.
True-second results
113—Coward (P) p. Jacob Derby (S) 3:56; 120—Burrows (S) d. Koenig (M) 6–3; 126—Nesmith (KG) p. Ethan Turner (O) 2:00; 160—Lorenzo Verdelotti (PH) md. Mesco (M) 16—3; 170—Linwood Hill (P) d. Jenkins (O) injured 1:17.
Consolation results