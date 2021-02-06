High school wrestling: Cyclones, Knights go 2-3 at 4B regional championships

The Eastern View and Spotsylvania wrestling teams put their best foot forward at Saturday’s Region 4B championship meet that the Knights hosted. The Cyclones followed up their first-place finish a season ago with a runner-up finish, while the Knights enjoyed their most successful performance in quite some time, finishing a close third and qualifying five of their wrestlers for the state meet scheduled Feb. 20 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Powhatan exhibited its strength and depth of talent with a winning total score of 175 points. Eastern View was next with 142 and Spotsylvania was third with 124. King George, Caroline and Courtland turned in solid efforts as well, placing fourth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Among Eastern View’s brightest performers was senior Chaz Keen, who capped his three-fall run with a first-period win over defending 285-pound champion Kyle Orris of Spotsylvania in the championship round’s final match. He finished third behind Orris a year ago.

“I felt pretty good. I went out and wrestled the way I did and tried my hardest,” Keen said. “[My focus] was to come in and get pins as quickly as I can and help my team put points on the board.” Like many of the top wrestlers in the tournament, Keen is also a strong contributor to the school’s football team, which began practice this week.