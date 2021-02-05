High school wrestling: Region 5D championships shifted to Brooke Point on Saturday

Saturday’s Region 5D wrestling tournament has been moved from North Stafford High School to Brooke Point High School as a precautionary measure related to COVID-19, Wolverines athletic director Mark Coleman confirmed Friday afternoon.

“We’re going through the contact tracing right now, but this was done simply as a measure for public peace of mind,” Coleman said. He declined to comment further.

Coleman added that “as of right now,” the Wolverines will still be competing in the five-team competition.

Four-time defending state champion Brooke Point enters the competition as the clear favorite, and now the Black–Hawks will mount their title defense from their home mat. The event’s schedule remains unchanged.

NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT

Culpeper finished with 92 points to end the night in fifth place at the district championships held at Fauquier on Friday.

Handley edged Kettle Run for the team championship 199-197.

Two Blue Devils earned weight-class titles with AJ Marshall pinning Fauquier’s Kobe Link (0:47) at 170 and Bracken Hibbert pinning the Falcons’ Jacob Wirick (4:22) at 220.

Other wrestlers placing for Culpeper were: Sebastian Gabarrete (182) third; Caroline Hathcock (113), Stephan Csontos (195), and Robert Sykes (285) fourth; and Christian Nelson (145) and Jesse Follin (152) fifth.