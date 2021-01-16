High schools: Ainsworth, Rosenbaum pace Massaponax by Colonial Forge in boys basketball

Massaponax (6–0): Takiera Ramey 16, Faith Butler 7, Leah Schoonover 9, Raine Tweedy 22, Kiersten Bowler 14, Gabby Athy 7, Amira Roy 13, Jurnee Dorsey 1, Sophia Beard 0. Totals: 38 10-17 89.

Colonial Forge (0–1): Arianna Melendez 0, Maya Thomas 0, Kelli Coleman 2, Kristen Auguste 9, Payton Schwinn 0, Anjalia Bryant 9, Jenna Grey 7, Hailey Ellison 0, Ashley Fortier 4. Totals: 12 2-10 35.

3-pointers: Massaponax 3 (Ramey 2, Schoonover). Colonial Forge 5 (Bryant 3, Grey 2).

KING GEORGE 57, SPOTSYLVANIA 28 (Friday's Late Game)

King George girls basketball squad found a groove on Friday night and handily defeated visiting Spotsylvania to move to 4-0 on the season.

Despite a 19-point game from Haliegh Perkins, Spotsylvania couldn’t get its offense going and only mustered eight points by halftime.

King George’s Briana Ellis and Aiyana Ellis led their team in scoring with 16 points and 15 points, respectively. Haylee Callahan also had a productive game with eight points on the night.