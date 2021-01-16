High schools: Ainsworth, Rosenbaum pace Massaponax by Colonial Forge in boys basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 46, COLONIAL FORGE 32
Massaponax boys basketball evened its season record to 3-3 (2-2 conference record) with a win over Colonial Forge on Saturday night.
Colonial Forge’s Gabriel Jones scored 12 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the lead built by Massaponax’s Dalen Ainsworth (14 points) and Kaiden Rosenbaum (12 points).
The Panthers’ Ben Myers helped keep the ball in the scorers’ hands by recording five assists and five steals on the night. Devin Johnson also contributed eight points in the winning effort, but his 14 rebounds and four blocks were the real difference-makers.
Looking to get back over .500 on the season, Massaponax will host North Stafford on Monday.
|Massaponax
|18
|10
|10
|8
|—
|46
|Colonial Forge
|9
|10
|4
|9
|—
|32
Massaponax (3-3): Kaiden Rosenbaum 12, Tyheem Kimble 0, Dalen Ainsworth 14, Will Rivilesse 4, Ben Myers 8, Devin Johnson 8, David Smeteck 0, Trey Floyd 0. Totals: 18 5-10 46.
Colonial Forge (0-1): Alfredo Abel 6, Gabriel Jones 12, Derreous Ransom 4, Max Alhanadi 6, Josiah Golden 2, Jay Johnson 2. Totals: 14 3-8 32.
3-pointers: Massaponax (Kaiden Rosenbaum 2, Dalen Ainsworth 2, Ben Myers 1). Colonial Forge (Gabriel Jones 1).
RIVERBEND 71, MOUNTAIN VIEW 38
13-point games from both Bryson Long and Tajae Moore helped propel Riverbend boys basketball over Mountain View on Saturday.
The visiting Bears came out of the first quarter leading by 14 and didn’t look back — taking advantage of shots behind the three-point line and capitalizing on 15 of their 21 shots from the charity stripe.
It was the first game and loss for Mountain View, but the Wildcats will look to bounce back on Tuesday as they host Brooke Point. Riverbend moved to 4-0 on the season and look ahead to a game with North Stafford on Tuesday night.
|Riverbend
|18
|24
|23
|6
|—
|71
|Mountain View
|4
|17
|9
|8
|—
|38
Riverbend: Marquees Foster 4, Quan Johnson 10, Jalen Suber 11, Calvyn Campbell 0, Nate Sherman 6, Grant Messick 0, Logan Suber 0, Bryson Long 13, Tre Johnson 0, EJ Wilbourne 3, Tajae Moore 13, Aiden Fisher 1, Mathias Barnwell 10. Totals 25 15-21 71.
Mountain View: M. Tracy 6, A. Walker 9, A. Watts 2, J. Jackson 11, G. Marbheim 2, M. Reams 0, J. Bonk 0, B. Robinson 2, A. Davis 2, K. Nolley 3, T. Somuan 1, C. Carroll 0, A. Gordon 0. Totals 12 8-12 38.
3-pointers: Riverbend (J. Suber 3, T. Moore 2). Mountain View (M. Tracy 1, A Walker 2, J. Jackson 3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MASSAPONAX 89, COLONIAL FORGE 31
Raine Tweedy scored 22 points, made four steals and had three rebounds to pace the Panthers in a rout of the Eagles.
Kristen Auguste and Anjalia Bryant scored nine points each for the Eagles.
Massaponax hosts North Stafford on Monday.
|Massaponax
|30
|33
|14
|10
|—
|90
|Colonial Forge
|10
|10
|3
|8
|—
|31
Massaponax (6–0): Takiera Ramey 16, Faith Butler 7, Leah Schoonover 9, Raine Tweedy 22, Kiersten Bowler 14, Gabby Athy 7, Amira Roy 13, Jurnee Dorsey 1, Sophia Beard 0. Totals: 38 10-17 89.
Colonial Forge (0–1): Arianna Melendez 0, Maya Thomas 0, Kelli Coleman 2, Kristen Auguste 9, Payton Schwinn 0, Anjalia Bryant 9, Jenna Grey 7, Hailey Ellison 0, Ashley Fortier 4. Totals: 12 2-10 35.
3-pointers: Massaponax 3 (Ramey 2, Schoonover). Colonial Forge 5 (Bryant 3, Grey 2).
KING GEORGE 57, SPOTSYLVANIA 28 (Friday's Late Game)
King George girls basketball squad found a groove on Friday night and handily defeated visiting Spotsylvania to move to 4-0 on the season.
Despite a 19-point game from Haliegh Perkins, Spotsylvania couldn’t get its offense going and only mustered eight points by halftime.
King George’s Briana Ellis and Aiyana Ellis led their team in scoring with 16 points and 15 points, respectively. Haylee Callahan also had a productive game with eight points on the night.
Both teams will play again on Tuesday. The Foxes will look to stay perfect as they host Caroline, and Spotsylvania will have another chance to get in the win column when it hosts Courtland.
|Spotsylvania
|5
|3
|9
|11
|—
|28
|King George
|17
|9
|18
|13
|—
|57
Spotsylvania: Haliegh Perkins 19, Zaniah Lucas 3, Madison Wheeler 0, Kallie Buchanan 0, Emma Siefker 0, Asia Tracy 0, Emily Ewing 0, Mariah Evans 6, Catarina Tracy 0, Kelsey Bailey 0. Totals: 10 4-8 28.
King George (4-0): Morgen Davison 3, Kaylee Truslow 5, Aiyana Ellis 15, Briana Ellis 16, Lauren McCall 0, Gabby Mack 4, Naomi Guss 6, Haylee Callahan 8. Totals: 12 12-19 57.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania (Haliegh Perkins 3, Zaniah Lucas 1). King George (Morgen Davidson 1).
SWIMMING
NORTH STAFFORD VS. MASSAPONAX
The Massaponax and North Stafford swim teams split their meet on Saturday. The Massaponax girls took home a 183.50–92.50 win, and North Stafford boys team was victorious by a score of 186–39.
BOYS
200 meter medley relay: Cole Tully, Cody Arndt, Matt Troidl, Zacchary David (North Stafford) 2:00.90; 200 free: Ethan Abbott (NSHS) 1:13.97; 200 IM: John Day (NHSH) 2:33.83; 50 Free: Zack Hubbard (NSHS) 24.32; 100 Fly: Ethan Abbott (NSHS) 1:08.59; 100 Free: Matthew Appleton (Massaponax) 52.91; 500 Free: Cole Tully (NSHS) 6:40.44; 200 Free relay: Karl Rice, Samuel Yakulis Jr., Ethan Abbott, Zack Hubbard (NSHS) 1:43.51; 100 Back: Matt Troidl (NSHS) 1:14.94; 100 Breast: John Day (NSHS) 1:15.49; 400 Free relay: Samuel Yakulis Jr., Ethan Abbott, Karl Rice, Zack Hubbard (NSHS) 4:02.42.
GIRLS
200 meter medley relay: Carlie Clements, Allison Masterson, Aleena De Sir, Charlotte Denecke (MASS) 2:04.03; 200 free: Charlotte Denecke (MASS) 2:10.41; 200 IM: Allison Masterson (MASS) 2:30.82; 50 Free: Carlie Clements (MASS) 24.90; 100 Fly: Aleena De Sir (MASS) 1:07.00; 100 Free: Kyleigh Tiberio (MASS) 59.00; 500 Free: Carlie Clements (MASS) 5:27.06; 200 Free relay: Carlie Clements, Charlotte Denecke, Allison Masterson, Aleena De Sir (MASS) 1:47.72; 100 Back: Kyleigh Tiberio (MASS) 1:07.32; 100 Breast: Aleena De Sir (MASS) 1:14.18; 400 Free relay: Rebecca Hartway, Kamryn Darrow, Catherine Hall, Maja Garcia (NSHS) 4:16.97.
COURTLAND VS. CAROLINE
Asher Joseph, Tristan Loesche, Nate Puchalski, Alexis Thai-Nguyen and Ethan Thai-Nguyen each won two individual event victories to lead the Cougars to a sweep of the Cavaliers. Courtland’s girls topped Caroline 133–32 while the Cougar boys won 138.50-10.5
BOYS
200 meter medley relay: Jackson Hunter, Tristan Loesche, Nate Puchalski, Alex Storen (Courtland) 1:53.38; 200 free: Jackson (Co) 2:05.88; 200 IM: Ethan Thai–Nguyen (Co) 2:22.14; 50 free: Loesche (Co) 23.52; 100 fly: Puchalski (Co) 56.58; 100 free: Loesche (Co) 53.14; 500 free: Thai–Nguyen (Co) 6:02.18; 200 free relay: Thai–Nguyen, Louis Wiltenmuth, Walker Bendt, Storen (Co) 1:44.13; 100 back: Puchalski (Co) 58.06; 100 breast: Hunter (Co) 1:11.25; 400 free relay: Thai–Nguyen, Loesche, Hunter, Puchalski (Co) 3:37.93.
GIRLS
200 meter medley relay: Asher Joseph, Tessa Campbell, Natalie Szenas, Alexis Thai–Nguyen (Co) 2:02.76; 200 free: A. Joseph (Co) 2:11.76; 200 IM: Thai–Nguyen (Co) 2:29.88; 50 free: Szenas (Co) 27.89; 100 fly: A. Joseph (Co) 1:03.40; 100 free: Emma Green (Co) 59.57; 500 free: Campbell (Co) 5:58.52; 200 free relay: Noelle Joseph, Hannah Aiken, Green, Szenas (Co) 1:58.51; 100 back: Thai–Nguyen (Co) 1:06.09; 100 breast: Aiken (Co) 1:24.49; 400 free relay: Thai–Nguyen, Green, Campbell, A. Joseph (Co) 4:20.36.