Hopkins joins U.S, U20 men's national team

MLS Austin FC DC United Soccer

D.C. United midfielder Jackson Hopkins (25) in action during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Austin FC, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Stafford County resident Jackson Hopkins has joined USA Soccer’s U20 Men’s Youth National Team as an injury replacement for the CONCACAF Under-20 Championships.

Hopkins, 17, has played in six matches with D.C. United since April, mostly in a reserve forward role. He has trained with the national team and takes the place of midfielder Obed Vargas, who was ruled out of the CONCACAF event with a back injury.

The U.S. opens play the 16-team knockout stage of the CONCACAF tournament Saturday at 8:30 p.m. against Nicaragua in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The match will be shown on Facebook and YouTube.

The CONCACAF tournament is the North American championship. If Hopkins sees action, it will mark his first match appearance for a U.S. national team.

