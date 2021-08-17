Hurst advances to Senior Amateur match play

Fredericksburg’s Jon Hurst is seeded third as the Virginia State Golf Association’s Senior Amateur Championship reaches the match play round on Wednesday in Charlottesville.

Hurst shot rounds of 68 Monday and 70 Tuesday at Birdwood Golf at Boar’s Head Resort, trailing only medalist Keith Decker of Martinsville (134) and defending champion Buck Brittain of Tazewell (136).

Hurst will face Scott Richards of Penhook Wednesday morning in the round of 32.