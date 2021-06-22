Hurst claims VSGA Senior Stroke Play Championship title

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Trailing three 18-hole leaders by a stroke entering the back nine Tuesday, Fredericksburg resident Jon Hurst rallied to win the 35th Virginia State Golf Association Senior Stroke Play Championship at Two Rivers Country Club in Williamsburg.

Hurst posted a bogey-free 4-under par 32 to finish with a two-day aggregate 102 and a one-shot win over Buck Brittain.

Hurst, a Fredericksburg Country Club pro, earned his first individual VSGA victory since claiming consecutive mid-Amateur titles in 2013 and 2014. Hurst joined the senior ranks in summer 2019 and had previously won a pair of team titles.

Hurst posted birdies on Nos. 2, 5, 6 and 9.