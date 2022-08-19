Hurst wins VSGA Senior Amateur title

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Fredericksburg Country Club’s Jon Hurst punctuated a dominant season on the Virginia State Golf Association tour with Friday’s victory in the VSGA Senior Amateur.

Hurst’s 2 and 1 win over Willow Oaks Country Club’s David Jordan marked his eighth title of the year and essentially clinched the 2022 points championship. He closed out Friday’s victory with a par putt on No. 17 to halve the hole for his first career Senior Amateur crown.

“It’s awesome,” Hurst told the VSGA’s website. “It’s a bunch of highs and lows. It’s a long week, and every time you win a match, you’re happy. But then you have to go out and play somebody else that’s probably playing a little better than the guy you just beat. But it was awesome. I feel great.”

Hurst was seeded 12th after qualifying rounds, but won four matches without having to play No. 18 on any of them. His final victory avenged a quarterfinal loss to Jordan in last year’s quarterfinal round.

He posted his only birdies of the day on Nos. 10 and 12 and added a two-putt par on No. 16 for a two-shot edge.