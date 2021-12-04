JM grad Glaeser named coach of Forward Madison FC soccer team

Former James Monroe High School soccer standout Matt Glaeser was named coach of Forward Madison (Wisc.) FC on Friday.

Forward Madison is a member of U.S. League One, a third-division pro league that currently features 15 teams, including the Richmond Kickers. The league was founded in 2019.

This is the first head coaching job for Glaeser, 36, who was a standout goalkeeper at JM. He played collegiately at James Madison University and Hartford University, where he was named first-team all-America East Conference, then played six seasons professionally, both in the U.S. and in Finland.

Glaeser began his coaching career as an assistant for the Wilmington (N.C.) Hammerheads of the second-tier USL Championship League in 2015. He spent four seasons on the staff of the USL Championship League's Real Salt Monarchs, helping the club win a regular-season title in 2017 and a playoff championship in 2019.

He spent last season as an assistant with Sacramento Republic FC of the same league.