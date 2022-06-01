KEN PERROTTE: 2022 turkey numbers are down slightly in Virginia

STATE spring turkey hunters did well overall, reporting 19,711 birds during the 2022 season. According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this is the fourth-highest spring turkey harvest on record, with the three highest years occurring in 2015, 2020 and 2021. Hunters in spring 2021 took 20,541 turkeys.

Turkey populations can vary considerably by region based on a host of factors including habitat, predation, weather, hunting pressure and more.

The DWR stated that 2022 numbers were within staff expectations, with the lower harvest possibly caused by lower hunter participation on opening weekend.

Much of Virginia west of the Blue Ridge saw cold, windy weather, with snow in some counties. Opening weekend reports were off about 28 percent from 2021. This difference was minimized through the remaining five weeks of the season as the harvest totals finished only 4 percent lower than last year.

Southampton County was the statewide leader with 524 turkeys killed, upending last year’s leader Bedford County, which recorded 476, down 14 percent from last year, and finishing in third place. Franklin County came in second with 499 turkeys.

Like the numbers seen during the most recent deer season, harvest numbers around the Fredericksburg region were down, sometimes significantly.

Caroline County’s turkey take fell from an exceptional 357 birds in 2021 to 288 this year. Spotsylvania County hunters took 100 turkeys, down from 144 in 2021, with King George recording 99 birds, down from 125 in 2021. Stafford County continues its slide, recording just 63 turkeys, down from 74 in 2021. These counties are all down 12-23 percent from their three-year averages.

As in previous years, more turkeys were killed east of the Blue Ridge Mountains (66 percent) than west of the Blue Ridge (34 percent), although the overall eastern harvest was down about 7 percent.

Most of the turkeys reported (86 percent) were adult toms with full beards. Hunters recorded the most success in the morning, with 91 percent of the birds coming before noon.

In a repeat of last season, public land hunters tagged only 6 percent of the statewide toms. Just 639 birds were taken on the approximately 1.6 million acres of the George Washington-Jefferson National Forest. This is 13 percent lower than last year and is reflective of persistent habitat issues associated with this vast tract of public land.

The other 500 or so public land birds came from wildlife management areas, military installations, state forests and other public tracts open for hunting.

In announcing the spring harvest numbers, the DWR stated that Virginia “seems to be a bright spot regionally,” with neighboring and nearby states reporting declining spring turkey harvests and populations.

“Considering that three of the top four season harvests have occurred since 2020, there is considerable room for optimism within Virginia’s turkey woods,” stated the report, authored by Upland Gamebird Biologist Mike Dye and Katie Martin, a deer-bear-turkey biologist. “However, that optimism is somewhat tempered with the realization that there are several areas of the commonwealth where DWR’s Wild Turkey Management Plan calls for increasing populations. DWR biologists are monitoring these areas for potential management solutions.”

Maryland also released its turkey harvest report this week. Hunters there took 4,208 wild turkeys during the spring regular and junior turkey seasons. That was 8% higher than the 2021 total and 2% below the record of 4,303 set in 2020.

To see more details of the turkey harvest, including a county-by-county report, go to dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/turkey.

DU Honors Dickinson

Will Dickinson and the late Chuck McCormack were honored last month by the Fredericksburg chapter of Ducks Unlimited as the 2022/2021 Wetlands Protectors of the Year. The event was held at Belmont.

The Wetland Protector honor was developed several years ago to recognize steadfast volunteers, plus raise additional funds for wetlands conservation.

Jorge Ibarra, a chapter past president and creator of the Wetlands Protector initiative, explained that the vision was to create something akin to an exclusive club of conservation leaders.

An initial cadre of six inductees was selected in 2017. These individuals, plus subsequent year recipients meet annually to discuss potential additions to the group. New honorees are feted at a well-packaged event supported by hosts of donors and sponsors. They are also presented with a tailored, camel hair sport coat, bearing the international DU emblem.

“We wanted it to be like the Masters (golf tournament), where you get a jacket,” Ibarra said.

The initial 2017 group included Enos Richardson, Mac Willis, Jimmy Pates, Forrest Dickinson, Larry Motor and C.B. Roberts. They were followed by Lewis Graves (2018), Dan Ross (2019) and Chuck McCormack (2020). The COVID pandemic postponed the 2021 event that would have honored McCormack.

McCormack, a longtime DU supporter, died before his honoree dinner. His wife, Maggie, donated for the event auction his hunting jacket, with his gloves and shot shells still in the pockets. It sold to the Graves family for thousands of dollars. They then presented it to McCormack’s grandson.

Another longtime DU supporter, Michael Colangelo, called it a “a touching moment. There were some tears shed.”

Ibarra said Dickinson was selected due to his “outstanding support in giving his talent and time to the chapter.” He also lauded Dickinson’s “tireless” support of DU events, noting, “Will is very selfless when it comes to the outdoors.”

“I am so proud of our chapter and very glad I got involved in 2006,” Dickinson said. “It feels like yesterday; time flies when you are doing what you love.”

Column Frequency Change

Beginning this week, the outdoor column will appear monthly. The aim is to carry the column on the first Thursday of each month. We will work to continue to spotlight outdoors news, people and adventures.

Breaking news about outdoor-related issues will also be posted in my weblog, www.outdoorsrambler.com, along with a host of other articles, photos and videos related to hunting, fishing, wild game cooking and more.

Thank you to the faithful readers and conservationists who follow the outdoors. Please stay with us through this change.