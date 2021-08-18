KEN PERROTTE: 4-H Shooting competition is invaluable for youngsters

Andrew Cooper competed in 4-H programs since he was 10. He is now 20, a student at James Madison University and active in the Army ROTC program there.

“I shot everything from archery to muzzleloader to .22, you name it,” he said, adding that participating in an organized shooting sports program helped him in myriad ways.

“First, there is responsibility. It teaches kids to be responsible, especially around firearms and with all equipment in general. It teaches that they are tools, not toys, and need to be treated a certain way,,” he said.

“Then, there is discipline, learning how hard work pays off. It take a lot of time to master just one [firearm or bow], but if you’re going to do them all, it takes a lot of work. Leadership is a big thing with 4-H. I was president of the CMY [Cedar Mountain Youth Shooting Team] for about six years and that taught me a lot about how to work with the younger guys.”

Lexi Loughner, 18, an archer with the King George Arrow Splitters club and a past national competitor, was at the event for her final year of competition. She said she particularly likes going to competitions and meeting new people. The practice it took for her to attain and hone skills sufficient to compete on the national stage was arduous but enjoyable, she said.