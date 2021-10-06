KEN PERROTTE: Ammunition taxes help fund conservation efforts

“Simply, demand is outpacing production. Manufacturers are producing more ammunition than ever,” Oliva said, explaining that if those 8.4 million new gun owners each fired a single box of 50 cartridges, that’s 420 million rounds. Based on the 21 million total background checks conducted for firearms purchases in that same time frame, that’s roughly a billion rounds.

Oliva said ammunition manufacturers are striving to expand operations and keep pace. He noted Remington is back in production and Sig Sauer recently announced its expansion program. Ammo Inc. announced new production operations in Wisconsin. Still, even with the ramp-up, it could take 18-24 months for the new normal to emerge when it comes to satisfying this increased demand.

What does all that ammo mean for conservation? Well, Oliva said the record gun sales with attendant ammunition sales have returned $14.1 billion for conservation since the legislation was enacted in 1937.

Oliva said his NSSF is also working to recruit new hunters as well as support new gun owners. He talked up the +OneSM Movement, which is based on research that shows if just one in three current hunters added a new person to the ranks of hunting, it would secure a strong future for hunting.