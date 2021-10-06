KEN PERROTTE: Ammunition taxes help fund conservation efforts

RECREATIONAL shooters and millions of new gun owners in the United States are increasingly paying for wildlife conservation, according to Mark Oliva, the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s director of public affairs.
Most state-level fish and wildlife agencies – Virginia, in particular – are funded primarily with money derived from hunting and fishing licenses and excise taxes paid on firearms and ammunition purchases under the provisions of the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act (often called “Pittman-Robertson” after the original sponsors of the legislation).
“Ammunition is currently the largest contributor to Pittman-Roberston funds,” Oliva stated in a recent presentation to the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers. He explained the excise tax is 11 percent of the wholesale price for long guns and ammunition and 10 percent of the wholesale price for handguns.
The Treasury Department’s Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau turns over tax revenue to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which distributes money placed in the Wildlife Restoration Trust Fund to states based on a formula. Some funding is earmarked for “Enhanced Hunter Education” programs, including the construction or maintenance of public target ranges. Half of the excise taxes collected on handguns funds Basic Hunter Education programs.
Oliva noted the Target Practice and Marksmanship Training Support Act of 2019, designed to facilitate construction and expansion of public target ranges, including ranges on federal land managed by the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management. States must come up with 10 percent of the funding and the federal government revenues can pay for up to 90 percent.
Oliva called this program a longstanding NSSF priority. People who own firearms, including the estimated 8.4 million new gun owners, need places to practice. Besides the guns, these new firearms owners want ammunition, lots of it.
Oliva compared the average recreational shooter to a diehard hunter who only expends ammo once a year to verify a rifle is still zeroed and to collect a couple deer, often with a single shot.
“A box of cartridges can last two years,” he said, contrasting that with the target-shooting enthusiast who thinks nothing of firing 100 rounds on each visit to a range. He estimates as much as 70 percent of the current Pittman-Robertson funding is tied to recreational target shooting.
A recent Wall Street Journal report related to a 2021 National Firearms Survey designed by a Harvard and Northeastern University researchers reveals an estimated 3.5 million women were among the newest gun owners (from January 2019 through April 2021). That’s nearly half the new gun owners. The Journal also noted: “Among new gun buyers, 55 percent were white, 21 percent were Black and 19 percent were Hispanic. Among new women gun owners, 28 percent were Black.”
Everyone is reporting occasional or regular scarcity of ammunition. Oliva assured the group that this is not the result of some nefarious plot by organizations and governments to hoard ammo.
“Simply, demand is outpacing production. Manufacturers are producing more ammunition than ever,” Oliva said, explaining that if those 8.4 million new gun owners each fired a single box of 50 cartridges, that’s 420 million rounds. Based on the 21 million total background checks conducted for firearms purchases in that same time frame, that’s roughly a billion rounds.
Oliva said ammunition manufacturers are striving to expand operations and keep pace. He noted Remington is back in production and Sig Sauer recently announced its expansion program. Ammo Inc. announced new production operations in Wisconsin. Still, even with the ramp-up, it could take 18-24 months for the new normal to emerge when it comes to satisfying this increased demand.
What does all that ammo mean for conservation? Well, Oliva said the record gun sales with attendant ammunition sales have returned $14.1 billion for conservation since the legislation was enacted in 1937.
Oliva said his NSSF is also working to recruit new hunters as well as support new gun owners. He talked up the +OneSM Movement, which is based on research that shows if just one in three current hunters added a new person to the ranks of hunting, it would secure a strong future for hunting.
He encouraged the audience to check out two web sites that advise on places to shoot and places to hunt: Wheretoshoot.org and Wheretohunt.org.
Bass Tourney Winners
The 28 teams fishing in the Buddy Fines Memorial Bass Tournament on the Rappahannock River Sept. 25 had a beautiful day on the water, but a full moon and high tides all week made it difficult to catch a five-fish limit.
The first-place team of Kevin Phillips and Walter White weighed in 15.65 pounds and also won the big fish award with a 4.33 pounder, netting them $1,450. John Doyle and Nate Keller placed second with 13.21 pounds, while Jeff Parrish and Clay Gatewood finished third with 12.73 pounds. Trent Carson and Boyd Clark placed fourth and Jesepth Hughes and David Mathews fifth.
Ken Perrotte: