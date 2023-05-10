May is an incredible month for fishing. Winter ice has left the country’s northernmost reaches and warming waters trigger spawning frenzies and migrations of many anadromous fish.

Niagara Falls, New York, once a destination favored by honeymooners and known for its magnificent roaring waterfalls, is also one of the country’s premier fishing locales. Over five days of fishing last week, I experienced the grandeur of Lakes Ontario and Erie, and the scenic splendor of the Lower Niagara River, including a foreboding journey into “Devil’s Hole.”

Mark Copley of Rather Outdoors summed up the allure, noting, “Where else can you go and catch your personal best fish among several different species, all within a half-hour or so from Niagara Falls?”

Copley isn’t kidding. We netted king and coho salmon, lake trout, brown trout, big smallmouth bass and walleye. Area waters also have jumbo yellow perch, muskellunge and northern pike.

Here’s a rundown.

Day one had me fishing aboard Ernie Calandrelli’s 21-foot Polar Kraft boat with Seaguar Fishing’s Gerry Benedicto. The wind was ripping, sometimes gusting to 35 miles per hour, making it tough to cast and hold position. Fortunately, the wind direction still let us get on the river without concern. Benedicto and I brought at least 30 or more chunky smallmouth bass into the boat, with the fish hitting hefty jigs adorned with super-sized tube lures.

‘No whining!’

Calandrelli said steelhead (big, migratory rainbow trout) had been biting in Devil’s Hole. He has two rules for fishing there: first, “No whining,” second, “Stay in the boat.”

The scene was spectacular. The river necks down with rocky bluffs rising on both sides. The current steadily picks up and turbulent, white-water froths. Whirlpools — some almost as big as our boat — swirl in a downward vortex.

We reached the hole, a place where massive American and Canadian hydroelectric power plants nearly face each other. The power plants, plus the estimated six million cubic feet per minute of water flowing over the falls, just a couple of bends upriver, create an astonishing juxtaposition of water.

The water eases its maddened rush for a few hundred yards on the American side. This is where we set up drifts, dragging spoons over the rocky bottom. The steelheads weren’t home that morning, but it was still a stunning experience.

The next two days had me aboard Randy Jaroszewski’s 28-foot, enclosed center console on Lake Ontario, fishing with Garmin Marine’s Mark Mcquown, the Outdoor Channel’s Mitch Petrie and fellow outdoors writer Bill Hilts Jr. Jaroszewski’s boat was equipped with the latest Garmin electronics, including the GPSMAP 8616xsv, a unit so capable that it was possible to see lake trout rising from the mud to eyeball our lures in 130 feet of water and high-resolution mapping that let you see in fine detail every pocket or depression on the lake or river bottom.

This offshore fishing is technical. Downriggers and Dipsey Divers help get lures down to the fish. We caught salmon and lake trout in water ranging from 65 to 130 feet deep. Jaroszewski caught them at 200 feet a couple days earlier. He calls himself a “walleye guy,” but the fishing techniques in deep water are largely the same.

Our first five bites all came on the left downrigger. It offered a walleye stick bait in chartreuse with blue vertical bars. I caught my first king salmon ever on that productive lure. To my dismay, I lost the lure when a large king bit, jumped once, and then surged toward the boat, first veering into our lines to the left before instantly turning 180 degrees and cutting the line on the motor. Mcquown says he got a good, quick look at the fish before it broke off, estimating it at 20 pounds plus.

Local guide Joe Marra said steelhead and salmon are his favorite fish. “I love the way they fight. They jump, they run.”

I agree and would add that salmon are great on the plate!

Day four was spent on Lake Erie, fishing out of Buffalo, New York, with Mark Davis, host of the wildly popular Big Water Adventures television show. Curt Hill, marketing manager for Power-Pole, was also aboard.

We wielded Lew’s 7-foot, 4-inch Signature series rods matched with their Custom Lite spinning reels — a sweet setup for big smallies and walleye. Davis likes Silver Buddy and similar blade baits, like The Binsky. Pro-Cure Emerald Shiner Super Gel is added to the lure’s side every few casts.

Fishing in about 40 feet of water at one of Davis’s favorite locations, we boated, perhaps, 70 smallmouth to nearly 6 pounds before deciding on a change of scenery. We relocated to the front of a small lighthouse at “South Gap,” a section of the channel leading to the harbor. Curt and I kept tossing our blade baits, but Mark switched to a Strike King swimbait, catching a six-pound walleye on his first cast.

Passing the ‘bar exam’

The final outing was my “bar exam,” fishing aboard Marra’s Lund boat with Jay Feimster of PointClickFish.com. Our target was the “Niagara Bar,” the area where the mouth of the Niagara River empties into Lake Ontario. It’s possible to catch almost anything there.

We used Lew’s speed stick rods with baitcasting reels and set up drifts, beginning near the river mouth in water about 60 feet deep. The rig was a three-way swivel with a substantial drop shot sinker and Yakima Mag Lip or Luhr Jensen Kwikfish lures with the front treble hook removed.

You simply fed your line out until you could feel the bait vibrating and the sinker occasionally tickling the bottom. The water became increasingly shallow as you approached the bar. The fish often slammed the lure just as we neared the 25-foot depth. In just a couple hours, we caught several king salmon, lake trout, brown trout and a solo smallmouth. Boats nearby also collected some cohos. I think we passed the exam.

Frank Campbell, outdoor promotions director for Destination Niagara USA, as well as a charter fishing guide (niagaracharter.com), says it’s a 12-month fishing destination, a “sportfishing paradise when you consider the size, number and diversity of available fish.”

Anglers can bring their own boats or hire one of the many experienced guides in the area.

Oh, by the way, I tried to eat my body weight in delicious chicken wings. My vote for the best two wing locations, The Brickyard (the House Rub version) in Lewiston and the Craft Kitchen and Bar in Niagara Falls. Campbell sums it up, though. “There are no bad wings here in Niagara County. We do them right.”