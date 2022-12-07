KEN PERROTTE: Canadian gun-control push should concern US gun-rights advocates

For many, the holidays are a time for rekindling friendship and family bonds. I hope your stockings are full and your days, as the song goes, merry and bright in the year ahead.

This holiday season, though, sees hunters and others who value hunting and shooting traditions “up in arms,” protesting an attempt to have Canadians ring in the new year with a wholesale ban on thousands of firearms, including hundreds favored by hunters.

Leaders of rural, more conservative provinces, along with guides, outfitters and grassroots hunters are calling out a legislative amendment they warn represents an attempt to altogether ban legal firearm ownership. The Toronto Sun called it the “largest gun prohibition in Canadian legislative history.”

The amendment calls for a ban on “a firearm that is a rifle or shotgun, that is capable of discharging centre-fire ammunition in a semi-automatic manner and that is designed to accept a detachable cartridge magazine with a capacity greater than five cartridges of the type for which the firearm was originally designed.” An attached, several-hundred-page document lists the thousands of firearms that would be banned.

‘We are not criminals’

Ian McCleary, an outdoors communicator from Ontario I had the pleasure of hunting with last spring, expressed frustration in a Facebook post, declaring, “We are not criminals. We are passionate about obtaining our own meat — wild game being the ultimate in organic protein!

“The proposed changes to Canada’s firearm legislation are being made by those who don’t understand the guns they want to ban and are being voted on and supported by more people who don’t understand the guns or how they work. I get that people are fed up with gun violence and desperately want change — telling me what I can or can’t hunt with won’t help though. That piece right there is the crux of it — the changes will only impede the law abiding.”

Sound familiar, eh?

People living across Canada’s vast reaches of land — mountains, prairies, wilderness — have long been under the thumb of urbanites and suburbanites clustered in three metropolitan areas: Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. The wildest thing many proponents of overreaching bans experience is when a Starbucks barista gives them a shot of mint versus chocolate in a froufrou cup.

This world seems to be seeing increasingly cold and inhumane acts, deeds that stoke worry. They also generate opportunity for those with political agendas. Arguments, like McCleary’s, typically fall on deaf ears. The anti-gun crowd doesn’t change its refrain and uses every incident of a mentally ill teen or young adult shooting up a place — maybe after years of watching similar scenarios on ultra-violent video games — to whittle away at the right to keep and bear arms.

Bipartisan legislative efforts that might yield meaningful solutions are rare with today’s polarized politics. Once one political party holds sway at all levels of government, the boot comes down, as it did a couple years ago when Virginia in one legislative session passed a raft of New York-like antigun laws.

McCleary continued, “If you want real change, ask your government for very severe penalties for criminal use of guns, ban video games that desensitize kids to real and terrible violence using guns (this should be a priority) and finally for more funding to assist with mental illnesses.”

The problem

Sadly, too many hunters, recreational shooters, Second Amendment supporters don’t vote. They simply gripe when new policies and laws hamper their freedoms and passions.

I saw a couple old friends the day before this year’s November elections. Their vehicle had a bumper sticker “dissing” the current president.

“Did you guys vote early?” I asked. “It was easy and fast.”

“Nah, couldn’t get around to it,” was the reply.

“Well, you’re going to vote tomorrow, aren’t you?” I fired back.

“I doubt it — have to work.”

There — in dazzling simplicity — is the problem.

Tracking gun transactions

Skeptics of an increasingly cashless society routinely note threats to privacy and freedoms when all transactions are recorded and subject to monitoring. The National Shooting Sports Association is tracking a multiyear effort to circumvent firearms privacy laws by eventually frustrating a person’s ability to use credit cards to buy guns and ammunition.

Last September, the International Organization for Standardization added a new merchant code to identify gun transactions paid for with a credit card.

According to NSSF, this idea was hatched in 2018 when Andrew Ross Sorkin, a New York Times columnist, published a column titled, “How Banks Could Control Gun Sales If Washington Won’t.” Part of the idea was to create a pressure campaign by federal lawmakers, state attorneys general, state lawmakers and activist banks to create this unique code for gun retailers.

Larry Keane, NSSF’s senior vice president, and general counsel, wrote in September, “It was never about gathering data to aid law enforcement. It is, and always has been, a concerted effort to pressure credit card companies to deny lawful purchases of firearms and put every single gun purchaser on a watchlist.”

Yesterday, Keane told the Free Lance–Star that, “We are concerned that the MCC code is a first step in a plan backed by antigun politicians like Sen. (Kirsten) Gillibrand, D–N.Y., gun control groups and ‘woke’ banks lead by Amalgamated — the bank of the Democratic National Committee — to discriminate and harass licensed retailers and their customers.”

Amalgamated Bank’s website states, “When you deposit your money at Amalgamated, it supports sustainable organizations, progressive causes, and social justice.”

Keane said the new code, when implemented, will only convey the type of merchant. Many retailers in firearms and ammo already have their own unique codes for various types of merchandise.

“So, if you go to a dealer and buy $1,000 in hunting gear or $1,000 in ammo or $1,000 in guns or $1,000 in decoys and targets, all the code says is you made a $1,000 purchase at a gun store,” Keane said.

Keane said NSSF is concerned the next step is to demand to see what exactly the customer is purchasing and force banks to decline purchases by law-abiding citizens exercising their Second Amendment rights using their own money.

“This is just an extension of woke banking and a growing pattern of discrimination against our industry and the Second Amendment,” he added.

Edmunds honored

Virginia Del. James Edmunds, R–60th, was presented the NASC (National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses) Southeast Regional Heritage Award last week at the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation’s annual NASC summit meeting.

The award is presented by region to the most outstanding legislators for their leadership in advocating on behalf of sportsmen and leading their state sportsmen’s caucus. John Culclasure, who coordinates CSF activities in our region, said Edmunds was recognized for his work over a three-year period in Virginia get Sunday hunting allowed on public lands, plus his “exemplary leadership” in hosting the Virginia Caucus’ weekly meetings.