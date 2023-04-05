Shrimp — great as food or beautiful as bait. When someone has a day to fish in southern Louisiana and wants a pack of fillets from scrumptious inshore saltwater species, shrimp, dead or alive, is often the bait. Just about everything swimming in the ocean and its estuaries loves shrimp.

Around here, crawfish make great bait, but down in New Orleans and Cajun Country, crawfish are typically reserved for the boiling pot and picking parties featuring corn, potatoes and cold beer.

I’ve been fortunate to fish multiple locations along the Louisiana coast, a state billing itself as the Sportsman’s Paradise. On most trips, we pitched shrimp to hungry redfish and speckled trout, targeting water close to shorelines where hungry redfish hunted nose down for tasty treats. As I recall, the only time I fished artificial lures was on an expedition out of Lafitte 18 years ago with the late, legendary angler Theophile Bourgeois. We filled the livewell with limits of reds, all caught on topwater hard plastics and 3-inch gold spoons.

Last week afforded another opportunity to get south of New Orleans and fish the area known as the Barataria Basin, a glorious tangle of marshes, small lakes and estuaries.

The timing was fortuitous. Crawfish season was beginning and we attended a couple weekend events near New Orleans: the Louisiana Crawfish Festival and the World Crawfish Boil Championships in Marrero, the latter a school fundraiser attracting thousands of people. I tried to overdose on the delectable mudbugs. Son of a gun!

The trip also presented another opportunity. The National World War II Museum (nationalww2museum.org) is in New Orleans and, in my opinion, is a destination every American should visit, ideally bringing teenagers and young adults with them. Lessons learned and awareness of the sacrifices made then are steadily eroding, I fear. The new Higgins Hotel adjacent to the museum is an excellent base of operations (higginshotelnola.com).

But back to fishing. I booked a weekday trip with Captain Gavin Mckerchie, bayou born and bred. His family owns the large Jean Lafitte Harbor marina complex, which features a boat landing, campground, waterfront cabins and floating barge restaurant (jeanlafitteharbor.com).

The area was devastated on Aug. 29, 2021, when Hurricane Ida made landfall. Jean Lafitte Harbor saw catastrophic damages, with cabins, boats and more destroyed.

I stayed in a newly renovated cabin, a house really, with fishing right at the doorstep. It’s a place where an entire fishing party can stay, fish and then enjoy cooking the catch or boiling shrimp or crawfish.

Weather, alas, intervened. Thunderstorms kept us in camp until almost 9 a.m. A rapid run on Mckerchie’s 24-foot center console got us fishing soon after the storms passed, but the wind stayed brisk. The surface chop wasn’t necessarily a bad thing, but the wind sometimes challenged pinpoint casting. The low-pressure system’s rapid overnight advance also seemed to turn down the bite, but we still eked out fish, making hundreds of casts with spinning gear rigged with popping corks and shrimp.

Redfish, when we found them, came quickly. I caught on back-to-back casts near a windblown point in the marsh.

The wind at our back sometimes caused the bait to sail into the grass, but that’s where the fish were, hugging those edges. The most fun came when you spotted a redfish tail rising from the water and then tried to cast directly ahead of the fish.

As we eased into one location, featuring two points feeding into a small, protected lagoon, McKerchie excitedly called out he had spotted a big tail rise from the water. He cast and soon hooked up. Turns out, it wasn’t the big red but it was still meat in the pot. I had just swapped rods and transitioned to a lighter medium power package. The reel was spooled with 20-pound braid. Power and line strength need to complement.

I pitched my bait to the left point, twitched the popping cord twice and Kablam! The rod bowed, almost yanked from my hands. Line screamed off the reel. I could only hold on. After about 4 seconds, “snap;” the line broke. The drag was totally tightened. I should’ve checked it. You must give these big fish a little chance to run, or they'll bust you off every time, in my experience. There were also some old pilings and a hurricane-damaged platform in the nearby water so the fish may have taken off for it and the line got rubbed. Still, what a powerful fish. That rush on hookup is unbeatable.

We had boated a dozen fish — a few reds, a couple sheepshead and black drum, and a single speckled trout — when we moved to a final fishing spot. It wasn’t meant to be. At the first cast, thunder exploded overhead, then more, followed by fairly close lightning. Storms can pop up fast.

Fortunately, McKerchie knew people who worked on a nearby inshore oil/gas platform and we raced toward sanctuary, pelted by heavy rain the entire way. As the storms raged, we tied, up, hopped out and got under cover for about an hour as the thunderstorms moved across the area.

It was an eventful trip, one that had me quickly longing for another visit. Once the weather cleared, McKerchie showed me an area where an intensive reclamation project is underway. Erosion from the hurricane completely took out entire patches of dry land between the marsh channels, creating shallow lakes and, importantly, increasing the risk of flooding in New Orleans and smaller coastal communities. Crews are now pumping silt and sand a couple of miles to rebuild some 1,200 acres and restore the habitat. It’s a huge effort but restoring the marshes will benefit many fish and wildlife species in the basin, plus help protect people and property.