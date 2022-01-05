KEN PERROTTE: Conference takes aim at changing population, hunting landscape

Clearly, the base from which hunters, supporters and revenue are derived is evolving, as are public viewpoints when it comes to wildlife.

A study of “America’s Wildlife Values” surveyed 43,949 people across all 50 states. Duda said respondents were grouped into four categories based on their values.

“Traditionalists,” who believe wildlife should be used and managed for human benefit, comprise 28 percent of the population. “Mutualists,” who believe wildlife are part of our social network and that we should live in harmony make up 35 percent.

These folks sometimes say they care about animals as much as people. They build emotional bonds with animals, although I know upland hunters who say that about their bird dogs.

Next are “Pluralists” at 21 percent. Tougher to pin down, they prioritize values differently depending on the context. Finally, the “Distanced” segment, at 15 percent, are people who often believe wildlife-related issues are less relevant to them.

Duda said Mutualistic attitudes are overtaking Traditionalist attitudes. One study showed western U.S. states having a 5.7 percent decrease in Traditionalists from 2004 to 2018 while Mutualists increased by 4.7 percent.