KEN PERROTTE: Conference takes aim at changing population, hunting landscape

“SHIFTING Demographics: Challenges and Opportunities for Advancing Time-Honored Traditions” was the theme of the recent National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses legislative summit in Little Rock, Ark., an 18th annual gathering of researchers, state legislators and conservation leaders organized by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation.
Mark Damian Duda, executive director of Responsive Management, a Virginia company specializing in outdoors-related research, opened the event with an overview of a changing United States and how old operating models might not be relevant in the years ahead.
For state fish and wildlife agencies, relevancy and R3 (recruiting, retaining, reactivating) are two sides of the same coin, Duda said. The country’s population is projected to grow to nearly 350 million people by 2025. In 1915, the number of people living in rural housing versus urban settings was about equal. Today, nearly 80 percent of America’s population are urbanites.
The non-Hispanic white population should peak in 2024, then steadily decrease. The Hispanic population is expected to more than double by 2060. Minorities, now 37 percent of the U.S. population, are projected to comprise 57 percent of the population in 2060. Today, approximately 1 in 8 Americans are foreign-born. By 2050, approximately 1 in 5 Americans will be foreign-born.
Clearly, the base from which hunters, supporters and revenue are derived is evolving, as are public viewpoints when it comes to wildlife.
A study of “America’s Wildlife Values” surveyed 43,949 people across all 50 states. Duda said respondents were grouped into four categories based on their values.
“Traditionalists,” who believe wildlife should be used and managed for human benefit, comprise 28 percent of the population. “Mutualists,” who believe wildlife are part of our social network and that we should live in harmony make up 35 percent.
These folks sometimes say they care about animals as much as people. They build emotional bonds with animals, although I know upland hunters who say that about their bird dogs.
Next are “Pluralists” at 21 percent. Tougher to pin down, they prioritize values differently depending on the context. Finally, the “Distanced” segment, at 15 percent, are people who often believe wildlife-related issues are less relevant to them.
Duda said Mutualistic attitudes are overtaking Traditionalist attitudes. One study showed western U.S. states having a 5.7 percent decrease in Traditionalists from 2004 to 2018 while Mutualists increased by 4.7 percent.
Importantly, Mutualists and Distanced are more prevalent in highly urbanized states. State agencies must find ways to ensure this sizable part of the population feels enfranchised and, if not “all in,” at least supportive of legal, regulated hunting and fishing.
Duda said agencies must expand operations and perspectives, not shift them.
“First, we must maintain support for hunting,” he said. This is where words matter. Antihunting groups will use inflammatory, emotional appeals to try to sway opinion. Hunters and their supporters must find ways to engage the public with science and sensitivity, keeping in mind those Mutualist values.
“We must build cultural support for hunting through data-based messaging campaigns,” Duda said, citing the National Wild Turkey Federation’s ongoing rebranding campaign, which is based on intensive research and forecasting.
Agencies must take advantage of rising gun ownership numbers and recognize the importance of providing shooting ranges for target shooters, Duda said. Research shows 22.5 percent of all firearms (including long guns, pistols, and revolvers) and ammunition sales are for hunting purposes, with the remainder being for non-hunting purposes.
Black, Hispanic or Latino (non-hunting firearms owners) comprise the largest segment of people taking up sport shooting. “Make conservation and the work of state fish and wildlife agencies relevant to target shooters,” Duda said.
Beyond building support, state agencies must maintain and increase participation in hunting, Duda said, adding, “Participation in hunting and support for hunting are different; programs should not mix these goals up. The most important thing we can do is maintain and enhance access, which is usually cited as one of the top reasons why people don’t hunt,” Duda said.
Duda said several state fish and wildlife agencies have “relevancy” projects underway. These seek to identify how agencies can engage and serve broader constituencies to broaden political and financial support. Some states, such as Michigan, formed Wildlife Councils. Surveys in Michigan show strong public approval of legal, regulated hunting improved from 43 to 55 percent between 2017 and 2021.
Virginia Efforts
Ryan Brown, director of Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources, participated in a round table discussion of state fish and wildlife agency directors following Duda’s presentation.
“Virginia is an interesting state to represent in a discussion like this,” Brown said, “with high degrees of population diversity, geographical variation, and differences between our rural, suburban and urban areas. I like to say you can find elements of most other states somewhere in Virginia.”
Brown said DWR created a two-person, human dimensions staff focused on bolstering the agency’s relevancy to Virginia’s diverse population. Last summer, the DWR was selected for a Wildlife Management Institute grant to test individual aspects of the Relevancy Roadmap, an effort Brown terms “small-scale” at present, working with individual organizations.
“Hopefully, it will be free education for us and of benefit to other state fish and wildlife agencies,” he said.
Brown calls Wildlife Councils an “interesting idea.”
Model legislation drafted by CSF designs the councils as legislatively formed bodies separate from the fish and wildlife agency. Funding sometimes comes from a small surcharge on license purchases.
Brown isn’t sure a license increase is the best answer.
“It seems to me, with the economic benefits hunters and anglers bring to Virginia’s overall economy, there could be better funding methods out there if we decided to pursue either the establishment of a council or implementation of some other construct with similar goals,” Brown said.
He also believes, should a separate entity beyond the agency’s current governing board be proposed, that delineation of responsibilities and relationships is important, to ensure the DWR, its board, and the council work together harmoniously, without overlap. “After all, they are all focused on the very same goals,” Brown said. For more wide-ranging outdoors coverage, including videos, photos, fishing, hunting, wild game cooking and more, see Ken Perrotte’s weblog at www.outdoorsrambler.com.
Ken Perrotte: