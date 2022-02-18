KEN PERROTTE: Deer harvest drops precipitously around the area and state

I HATE to be the number cruncher with bad news, but the reported white-tailed deer kill in a 10-county area surrounding Fredericksburg was off 17 percent last season, more than double the statewide average drop of 8 percent.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources released the 2021-22 hunting season “harvest” data last Friday. Statewide, the deer kill is reported at 190,582, off 8 percent from the previous season.

The average deer kill for the 10 counties we track locally (see table) has declined substantially over the last decade. Last season’s total is just 60 percent of what it was 10 years ago. King George County’s deer kill is a little more than a third of what it was in 2009. Other counties seeing big decreases over that time frame include Caroline, Orange, Westmoreland and Essex, each down more than 50 percent.

Counties showing sustained deep drops in one year include Prince William (down 20 percent); Westmoreland (down 19 percent); King George and Fauquier (both down 17 percent); and Caroline and Culpeper (off 10-11 percent). Only Stafford County was close to matching last year’s numbers, down just 1 percent.

It might be useful to see the human population numbers in those same counties. Perhaps there is a correlation.

According to the 2020 census, Virginia’s population grew by more than 600,000 people (about 7.9 percent) since 2010. The growth rate in the 10 tracked counties averaged 12.13 percent with Stafford and Prince William growing by more than 20 percent.

King George’s population grew by 13.3 percent. More than 20 years ago, King George was a statewide leader in the number of deer per forested square mile, but it’s a small county and those forests are steadily vanishing with development.

Here, though, is an interesting question. Westmoreland’s human population only grew by 5.9 percent between 2010 and 2020. Essex’ population fell 5 percent! So, when you see the deer kill down so significantly in those two counties over the last eight-plus years, it makes you wonder what’s happening.

Statewide, hunters reported 93,870 antlered bucks, 1,640 bucks that had shed their antlers, 12,101 button bucks and 82,971 does (44 percent).

The youth and apprentice deer-hunting weekend resulted in 3,147 deer. Archery hunters took 14 percent of the total deer harvest while muzzleloader deer hunters and firearms hunters took 23 and 63 percent, respectively.

Deer Project Coordinator Matt Knox notionally attributes the decline to unusually warm and dry weather across most of Virginia, conditions that can contribute to decreased hunting pressure. Plus, over much of Virginia, DWR is aggressively managing to reduce deer populations, This, naturally, results in reduced deer kill numbers.

Annual deer kill totals by county dating back to 1947 are available at dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/deer/harvest/. Virginia’s deer management plan is at wwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/deer/management-plan/.

Bear Hunter Results

Hunters reported 2,988 bears taken, a tally approximately 14 percent lower than the previous season and 1 percent lower than the previous five-year average from 2016–2020. Sows comprised 44 percent of the bear kill.

Biologists attributed the decreased bear kill to several factors, including the weather and spotty acorn crops that likely decreased bear movement early in the seasons. Recent firearms season expansions and the addition of the three-day early firearms season, designed to reduce bear populations in much of western and northern Virginia, may also be factors.

Sarcoptic mange, a parasitic skin disease in bears, could be taking a toll on bears in some northwestern counties. Biologists speculate that people may avoid hunting or taking bears in areas where mange is more prevalent. Mange is also a major problem in Pennsylvania and DWR says it will continue to collaborate with other states to develop management strategies and assess impacts on bear populations.

Turkey Tally

A total of 1,644 wild turkeys were killed during Virginia’s 2021-22 fall season, down 21.4 percent from 2020-21. The decline was shared equally among counties east and west of the Blue Ridge at 21.6 percent and 21.2 percent, respectively.

In keeping with recent statistics, harvest numbers on federal lands, which include the national forests and military installations, are low. Just 32 turkeys came off federal land. Poor habitat, due to a lack of active land and timber management on national forests, is roundly blamed for not only the poor turkey numbers, but also decreased deer and upland wildlife species.

The annual fall turkey take can vary due to several factors, biologists say, including the length and timing of the fall seasons, annual variation in reproductive success, acorn abundance, hunting pressure and weather.