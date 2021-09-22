KEN PERROTTE: Diversity is essential for the conservation movement

“Even when I was a kid, I was told to consider a different profession,” Humphries said. “Luckily I had people in my life to encourage me to pursue natural resource conservation.”

A week prior to her AGLOW address, she met with CEOs of several new conservation organizations, including Outdoor Afro, Hunters of Color, the Minority Outdoor Alliance and the Hispanic Access Foundation.

“During our time together, we had an opportunity to discuss their efforts to forge new entry points into the lifestyles of hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation for nonwhite Americans,” Humphries said. “The landscape is changing and so are the people. If we are going to ensure that these resources endowed to all of us as Americans are conserved and managed, the face of the people who conserve and revere them needs to be more representative of what America looks like.

“We have to be inclusive of people of all races and backgrounds.”

Evolving Viewpoints

Humphries explained that her generation talked about recreational or sport hunting specifically to differentiate it from market hunting. Today, though, hunting for sport or recreation is not well supported among the public, she noted. Hunting for healthy, sustainable food, however, is well accepted.