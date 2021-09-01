KEN PERROTTE: Dove hunting season begins Saturday

THE REMNANTS of Hurricane Ida that slid mostly north of Virginia left cooler temperatures and lower humidity in its wake. This means Saturday’s dove season opener might be comfortable for the many hunters and their canine partners who relish this traditional start of the fall hunting season.
Hurricanes and tropical storms also have a way of pushing out migratory birds. Dodging the storm likely means birds hung around.
Recent heavy rains also might have spawned a late-season surge in weed growth in the sunflower fields and cut cornfields where many dove shoots take place. This can make finding downed birds especially difficult, especially if you don’t have a good bird dog.
Jameson (my Boykin spaniel) and I hope to work in a couple of hunts early in the season. Grilled dove poppers made from the bird’s delectable breasts, accented with a small slice of jalapeno, a little cheese and wrapped in bacon are among my favorite tasty treats.
Gary Costanzo, migratory bird program leader for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, thinks dove hunters might have a good season.
“Looks like it was a pretty good corn crop in most areas, although the harvest may be a bit late based on where you are,” Costanzo said. “Corn is still somewhat green in some places due to all the rain and any new rain may delay harvest further if fields are too wet. Dove production appears about average–not bad but not great.”
Costanzo said he wasn’t too concerned about the remnants of Hurricane Ida moving through the area. “I don’t think it will be too bad here,” he said.
Safe Success!
Some dove fields can get a little crowded. Safety is paramount, even in uncrowded fields. Dove fields often see a bunch of young or novice shooters. This is an excellent opportunity for experienced hunters to mentor newbies on how to be both safe and successful.
Here are a few reminders.
First, every gun is loaded. New shooters, in the heat of a dove-flying frenzy may forget to return shotguns to safe after a volley. Remind them often, visually checking on occasion.
Doves fly erratically, especially once shooting starts. Situational awareness is critical, knowing other hunters’ locations and the bird’s altitude over the field. A good rule of thumb is to never shoot when your gun is at a less than 45-degree angle to the field. Low shots often pepper other hunters.
Speaking of peppering, most people who’ve been on dove shoots know what it’s like to have the occasional pellet rain down on them. Pellets falling after shots at higher birds have typically lost any velocity. Protect your eyes. Shooting glasses with a ballistic rating will prevent wayward pellets from penetrating your eyes.
Practice dove field etiquette. Everyone is more successful when all shooters are patient and considerate. Too many gunners “sky bust,” shooting at birds that are way too high or well out of range. All this does is flare the birds.
Doves are keen on looking for any movement that signals danger. Coach yourself and others to hold tight. While launching shot at birds 50-60 yards away is tempting, it’s a total no-no. All you do is ensure no one collects that dove, by missing or, worse, crippling. Let the birds work well into shotgun range, ideally inside 35 yards or so.
Equally as bad as sky busters are “interceptors.” These are shooters who watch how the birds are flying and then move in on another shooter’s established position, usually to intercept birds. Hunt organizers can minimize this bad behavior by assigning positions for hunters and ensuring nobody strays.
Scoring a double on incoming birds is always a great feeling – one that soon evaporates when you can’t find the first bird because you failed to precisely mark its location. In any field with thick cover, try to ensure you mark and recover the first downed bird before shooting another.
Dogs can help find hidden birds, but as we noted earlier, movement in the field will turn away incoming birds. Get your dog in and out of the field as quickly as possible on a retrieve.
Public Land Access
The Department of the Interior announced this week expanded access for hunters and anglers on 2.1 million acres of public land, including 88 National Wildlife Refuges and one National Fish Hatchery. Ten Virginia refuges are included.
Here is a sampling of opportunities:
Eastern Shore of Virginia National Wildlife Refuge: Hunting for turkey, rabbit, squirrel, quail, raccoon, fox, coyote, pigeon, duck, sea duck, geese, rail, snipe, gallinule, woodcock, dove, crow hunting and sportfishing open for the first time. Expand white-tailed deer hunting.
Elizabeth Hartwell Mason Neck National Wildlife Refuge: Open sportfishing for first time; expand deer hunting.
Featherstone National Wildlife Refuge: Duck, geese, brant, swan, merganser hunting and sportfishing open for the first time.
Fisherman Island National Wildlife Refuge: Hunting for sea duck, duck, geese, rail, snipe, gallinule, coot, woodcock, dove and crow open for the first time.
• Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge: Open turkey, coyote and squirrel hunting; expand white-tailed deer and black bear hunting.
James River National Wildlife Refuge: Open turkey, coyote, rabbit, and squirrel hunting on acres already open to other hunting; open sportfishing.
Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge: Open turkey, coyote, and fox hunting and sportfishing; expand deer hunting.
Plum Tree Island National Wildlife Refuge: Expand existing goose, duck, merganser, coot and brant hunting.
Presquile National Wildlife Refuge: Open turkey and coyote hunting on acres already open to other hunting and open freshwater sportfishing; expand existing white-tailed deer hunting.
Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge: Open turkey, coyote, rabbit, and squirrel hunting on acres already open to hunting; expand existing white-tailed deer hunting.
For more wide-ranging outdoors coverage, including videos, photos, fishing, hunting, wild game cooking and more, see Ken Perrotte’s weblog at www.outdoorsrambler.com.
Ken Perrotte: