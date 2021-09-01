KEN PERROTTE: Dove hunting season begins Saturday

Practice dove field etiquette. Everyone is more successful when all shooters are patient and considerate. Too many gunners “sky bust,” shooting at birds that are way too high or well out of range. All this does is flare the birds.

Doves are keen on looking for any movement that signals danger. Coach yourself and others to hold tight. While launching shot at birds 50-60 yards away is tempting, it’s a total no-no. All you do is ensure no one collects that dove, by missing or, worse, crippling. Let the birds work well into shotgun range, ideally inside 35 yards or so.

Equally as bad as sky busters are “interceptors.” These are shooters who watch how the birds are flying and then move in on another shooter’s established position, usually to intercept birds. Hunt organizers can minimize this bad behavior by assigning positions for hunters and ensuring nobody strays.

Scoring a double on incoming birds is always a great feeling – one that soon evaporates when you can’t find the first bird because you failed to precisely mark its location. In any field with thick cover, try to ensure you mark and recover the first downed bird before shooting another.