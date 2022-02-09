KEN PERROTTE: East Coast duck hunting can be an exercise in frustration

WHAT A weird waterfowl hunting season, especially for those of us who live and hunt in the eastern portion of Virginia.

Across much of the Atlantic Flyway, hunters reported pockets of duck-hunting excellence alongside wide swaths of mediocrity. Weather, or lack thereof, was commonly blamed for the lack of migrating birds--that and estimates of reduced overall populations of some species.

Yes, hunting ducks along the East Coast is an increasingly challenging proposition.

My duck hunting is usually less than stellar locally, largely because places to hunt are in short supply. I missed the early duck season, often the best season thanks to abundant wood ducks, because I was out of the country hunting moose. Deer hunting tended to hold sway over duck hunting in mid-November, although some waterfowlers said they got in a few good outings before birds moved on.

Wood ducks largely saved the day for puddle duck hunters this past season. The birds were abundant and stuck around, even after a couple of good snowstorms and freezes. Hunters were still collecting woodies right up until the last hunts of the year.

My rare walk-in forays to a small beaver marsh with my Boykin spaniel Jameson were hit and miss. Some mornings resulted in a duck or two, woodies and an occasional mallard; other morning saw no chances.

Two guided hunts with Monquin Creek Outfitters along the Pamunkey River were studies in contrast. The first, on a brisk, windy morning, saw us collect a dozen ducks, mostly woodies. The second time out, on a more blue-birdy day, without much neighboring hunter activity, saw almost no chances except for a single, unsuccessful poke at passing wood ducks.

Chip Watkins at Monquin Creek stages a special Youth and Veterans hunt on Virginia’s day designated for those groups to be able to hunt. Retired Marine Corps noncommissioned officer Mark Oliva and retired Navy petty officer Jay Pinsky joined me and guide Hunter Sanders last Saturday.

Thankfully, a few Canada geese offered shots and we each collected a one-bird limit. Oliva also collected a gadwall. Still, shooting was marginal for early February. At least Canada geese started showing up during the last week of the season.

The high point of the Monquin Creek hunt is hearing the kids talk about their experiences. A couple collected their first birds, including a boy who took a prized, banded goose and others with nice drake wood ducks, a mallard and hooded merganser.

I hunted with friend Chuck O’Bier and several others at Coles Point, off the Potomac River, on the next-to-last day of the regular season. Chuck said bluebills (scaup) had recently been abundant and they’d been collecting their limits quickly each morning.

Of course, my arrival changed that. The only birds that seemed to be around were buffleheads, long-tailed ducks (always out of range) and one confused surf scoter. We shot a single bluebill among our six guns. The bufflehead breasts did make for some good meat in eggrolls.

A trip to North Carolina to hunt the famed waters around the Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge in Hyde County was a wholesale bust. With friends Jimaye Sones and Wayne Correia, we hunted a blind on state game lands just across from the refuge. The area was full of tundra swans but sparse with ducks. Two shots were fired (both misses). Crossing the highway to visit the refuge around noon revealed that nary a shot had been fired at the several blinds the refuge opens to hunters a couple of times a week.

As I prepared to leave the final morning and looked out in Croatan Sound, I saw what appeared to be a huge raft of distant diving ducks. Then, for 45 minutes I watched wave after wave of high-flying flocks migrating south, heading toward the refuge.

Looking Ahead

With the season now finished, migratory bird hunters have a couple of weeks to review and comment on Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ season and bag limit recommendations for the 2022-23 season.

Each year, the DWR staff develops recommendations in accordance with the annual U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service migratory bird hunting regulations or “Federal Frameworks.” These are based on estimated bird population levels and species management plans.

Most Federal Frameworks are the same as they were last year, with two exceptions. The first is the elimination of the “Special Sea Duck Season” due to declining sea duck populations. Sea ducks can still be taken during the regular duck season, but individual species limits have been reduced.

The second change is that the bag limit restriction on hooded mergansers has been removed. The bag limit on hooded mergansers is now equal to the total bag limit of all mergansers

Here’s a quick overview.

Duck season again would be split into three segments with a total of 60 hunting days, plus two youth/veteran hunting days on Oct. 22 and Feb. 4.

Goose seasons also remain largely unchanged, with a statewide early season from Sept. 1–25 and a limit of 10 birds. During the proposed “regular” goose seasons, the daily limit remains one bird in the Atlantic Population Zone, three in the Southern James Bay Population Zone, and five in the Resident Population Zone in the western portion of the state.

Swan permits are being cut back to no more than 532. Hunters drawing a swan tag are limited to a single bird per season.

A three-segment dove season, bag limits unchanged, begins Sept. 3.

Comments can be emailed through March 4 to MigratoryGameBirdComments@dwr.virginia.gov. Download the full recommendations at dwr.virginia.gov/about/public-comment-opportunities/Final. Staff proposals will be presented to the DWR Board at the March 24 meeting.