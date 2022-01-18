KEN PERROTTE: General Assembly begins to tackle outdoor bills

Ensuring you have “enough gun” to dispatch a deer quickly and humanely is always a consideration for any ethical hunter. Key with any .22-caliber centerfire would be ensuring the hunter was using bullets that enable an ethical kill. Fortunately, many such cartridges are available for rifles such as the .223 Remington, .22-250 Remington, 22 Nosler, .220 Swift or .224 Valkyrie. The problems would arise when someone decides to use their groundhog rounds for deer hunting.

Del. Terry L. Austin (R-19)’s HB 463 removes the authorization for the DWR to charge a fee for the use of facilities that it manages but does not own as well as boat ramps that it owns or manages. Sen. John S. Edwards (D-21) has companion bill SB 141.

Not directly hunting or fishing related, by HB 666 from Del. William C. Wampler III (R-64) gives active duty military and veterans a break on state park fees. It directs the Department of Conservation and Recreation to establish a policy entitling any veteran or person on active duty military service to free access, entry and parking at a state park, and a 50-percent discount for various park services and amenities.