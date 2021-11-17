KEN PERROTTE: Gift suggestions for your outdoor enthusiast

We’re approaching another holiday season, and some pundits and economists say this could be a big year for people spending money on Christmas gifts (and Thanksgiving turkeys, I might add).
While some gifts are still floating on ships waiting to be offloaded in California, here are a couple of suggestions for the outdoors lover on your list.
Fior enlightened bass anglers, Joe Kinnison has written a new book titled “Next-Level Bass Fishing,” printed by Skyhorse Publishing. This 197-page book has ample color photos and it does just what the title suggests, walking an angler through the skills, techniques and behaviors needed to take fishing to the next level.
I couldn’t help but be reminded of my younger brother, once an enthusiastic, successful tournament angler and the epitome of impatience. Many have heard the counsel that “patience” is a virtue in angling. For leisurely minnow and worm danglers like me, that may be true. For bass diehards, it’s hogwash. Kinnison notes early, “To a bass angler, patience is an insult.”
Steadily catching full, heavy bags of fish isn’t a result of luck, patience, deception or gear, it’s something else, namely positive personal qualities, Kinnison argues.
The book then takes you through soup-to-nuts bass fishing, from preparing to fish, to reading structure, understanding water and fish behavior, the importance of versatility, technique, gear selection and much more.
He presents a diverse collection of dedicated anglers, showing how they approach fishing and where they seem to excel in specific areas. The writing weaves together these anglers’ approaches to the game while bridging to the broader lesson about why what they do can make you a better angler.
Among the sources is Bealeton’s Christiana Bradley, who is almost exclusively featured in the chapter about fishing “focus.” Bradley has juggled the challenges of having a fulltime job while fishing professionally. Kinnison gives considerable space to Bradley’s approach to reading the water and sight fishing.
Also highlighted are Tyler Carriere and underwater structure; Brandon Palaniuk, fish physiology and lure presentation; Destin DeMarion, topwater frog fishing and productive originality; and Pam Martin-Wells, versatility, fish behavior and lure selection.
If you’re looking for a “Bubba caught a bass” book, this isn’t it. Instead, it’s a tightly written, well-woven juxtaposition of techniques and personalities, including some wonderful anecdotes to underscore a point. The paperback book sells for $19.99 at Skyhorsepublishing.com.
Tetra Multi-Pursuit Alpha Shields
Hearing protection is a worthy investment. Whether you’re at the range or hunting, being able to simultaneously hear normal sounds, such as conversations or spoken commands, and protect against damaging loud noises is essential.
Many years of using little to no hearing protection has taken a toll. My hearing is bad – during a test last summer by audiologist Dr. Bill Dickinson of Tetra Hearing my left side didn’t even register a few frequencies.
Dickinson used that test to program, specifically for my hearing, a set of Tetra’s Multi-Pursuit Alpha Shields protection and amplification devices. There are “in-ear” devices, not muffs. They’re somewhat reminiscent of hearing aids but not custom molded for your ear – although the company can make those.
These lightweight, battery-operated tools have subtle program settings that optimize hearing across a variety of hunting scenarios, isolating and accentuating certain frequencies, while compressing and dampening dangerously loud noises such as gunshots.
They’ve trademarked the technology as Specialized Target Optimization. My shields have settings called big game, upland, waterfowl, turkey, range and ClearComm.
Upland, for example, amplifies bird flushes, cancels wind noise, and more. Turkey accentuates gobbling or hens talking. Big game amplifies soft sounds in the woods, like twigs snapping and is fine-tuned to increase soft speech and whispers. Duck blinds are notorious for hearing loss from shotgun blasts, but some duck calls also exceed harmful noise thresholds. The waterfowl setting protects against both.
ClearComm is probably the most like an everyday hearing aid, accentuating human speech while minimizing noises and distractions outside of the frequency range of human voices.
When I first tried the newly programmed Multi-Pursuit Alpha Shields, I was startled at how loud “normal” hearing sounded. Dickinson assured me that within a couple of days, my brain would adjust to the “new normal” and I’d be hearing things again that I never thought possible. And I wouldn’t annoy my wife and friends with constant, “Huh?” or “Say again, please.”
Tetra Hearing was founded in 2019 and sells direct to consumers. Dickinson and Dr. David Gnewikow started the company in response to emerging research around hearing damage and data showing nearly 90 percent of waterfowl hunters don’t use hearing protection.
After using these devices in Africa, stalking cape buffalo where whispers and subtle noise detections were essential, and in Canada, hunting moose and needed to hear the muffled grunts of a bull moose plus whispered communications from my guide, I can state that they are working great for me. Positioned properly, the devices stay well-situated in your ears. Once they’re in and you’re used to them, you forget they are there.
Many hearing protection products, ranging from foam ear plugs to high-end hearing aids, are available. Give someone or yourself the gift of hearing. Never again fire a shot unprotected – no matter your age. Hearing damage is cumulative over time. You never know which shooting volley will trigger permanent loss or tinnitus.
I’ve worn many muffs and hearing amplification devices for the last quarter century, some more expensive than the Tetra devices. The fully programmed Multi-Pursuit Alpha Shields are $1,499. You also can get a set programmed for just a single scenario, such as range or upland, for $699. TETRA Hearing offers a money back, 30-day, risk free trial.
For more wide-ranging outdoors coverage, including videos, photos, fishing, hunting, wild game cooking and more, see Ken Perrotte’s weblog at www.outdoorsrambler.com.
Ken Perrotte