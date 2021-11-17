KEN PERROTTE: Gift suggestions for your outdoor enthusiast

ClearComm is probably the most like an everyday hearing aid, accentuating human speech while minimizing noises and distractions outside of the frequency range of human voices.

When I first tried the newly programmed Multi-Pursuit Alpha Shields, I was startled at how loud “normal” hearing sounded. Dickinson assured me that within a couple of days, my brain would adjust to the “new normal” and I’d be hearing things again that I never thought possible. And I wouldn’t annoy my wife and friends with constant, “Huh?” or “Say again, please.”

Tetra Hearing was founded in 2019 and sells direct to consumers. Dickinson and Dr. David Gnewikow started the company in response to emerging research around hearing damage and data showing nearly 90 percent of waterfowl hunters don’t use hearing protection.

After using these devices in Africa, stalking cape buffalo where whispers and subtle noise detections were essential, and in Canada, hunting moose and needed to hear the muffled grunts of a bull moose plus whispered communications from my guide, I can state that they are working great for me. Positioned properly, the devices stay well-situated in your ears. Once they’re in and you’re used to them, you forget they are there.