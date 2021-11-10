KEN PERROTTE: Happy Veteran's Day to fellow outdoorsmen

HAPPY Veterans Day, a special recognition established as a legal holiday in 1938 as Armistice Day and renamed in 1954.

It is a day when many veterans are thanked for their service, get discounts at retail outlets or free coffee and donuts or selected meals at various eateries. This is all appreciated.

Last year, I was honored to write the Veterans Day essay for Outdoor Life magazine. I guess the editors felt that, as a writer and a veteran, I could pull it off.

Essentially, my thesis was to help get veterans outdoors. You can do this indirectly by supporting charities that efficiently put together outdoor activities and therapies or directly, simply by asking a vet if he or she wants to go fishing or hunting or boating, etc.

Virginian Mark Oliva, a retired Marine Corps senior noncommissioned officer and the public affairs director of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, offered some excellent quotes for the essay. He and I have shared a couple upland bird field experiences with his Labrador retriever Bourbon and my Boykin Spaniel Jameson.

This got me thinking about the many veterans I’ve been fortunate to fish, hunt or otherwise work with over the past 25 years. On this Veterans Day 2021, a few get a shoutout here.