KEN PERROTTE: Happy Veteran's Day to fellow outdoorsmen

HAPPY Veterans Day, a special recognition established as a legal holiday in 1938 as Armistice Day and renamed in 1954.
It is a day when many veterans are thanked for their service, get discounts at retail outlets or free coffee and donuts or selected meals at various eateries. This is all appreciated.
Last year, I was honored to write the Veterans Day essay for Outdoor Life magazine. I guess the editors felt that, as a writer and a veteran, I could pull it off.
Essentially, my thesis was to help get veterans outdoors. You can do this indirectly by supporting charities that efficiently put together outdoor activities and therapies or directly, simply by asking a vet if he or she wants to go fishing or hunting or boating, etc.
Virginian Mark Oliva, a retired Marine Corps senior noncommissioned officer and the public affairs director of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, offered some excellent quotes for the essay. He and I have shared a couple upland bird field experiences with his Labrador retriever Bourbon and my Boykin Spaniel Jameson.
This got me thinking about the many veterans I’ve been fortunate to fish, hunt or otherwise work with over the past 25 years. On this Veterans Day 2021, a few get a shoutout here.
Craig Boddington retired from the Marine Corps Reserve as a senior officer. Thanks to O.F. Mossberg & Sons, he and I spent a few pleasurable days hunting Gould’s turkeys in Sonora, Mexico. We doubled on a pair of gobblers! Craig has edited several outdoor magazines, written 25 books and remains a fixture on the big game hunting speaking circuit.
Dan Dannenmueller, a retired Air Force officer, publishes CrappieNow magazine. Dan and his wife Mary Sue are fixtures on the pro crappie fishing circuit.
Mike Dickerson is a Navy veteran who, like me, transitioned from active duty to a civilian position in the Department of Defense. He’s one of the country’s foremost gun writers. Mike and I had a blast hunting pheasant in South Dakota a couple of years ago using Mossberg’s then-new 20-gauge over/under and 28-gauge autoloaders shotguns.
John Felsher was an Air Force officer and today is a widely published writer and radio show host. He and I served together at Vance AFB, Oklahoma. Later, during his tenure editing the outdoors page for the Lake Charles, Louisiana, newspaper, he and I shared several duck hunting and redfish angling adventures.
Mark Fike, a fellow King George County resident and Marine Corps veteran, is now a schoolteacher who passes along his outdoor skills and passions to new generations. For years he wrote weekly outdoor columns for local newspapers and today he freelances for a variety of magazines. Mark and I often deer and duck hunted together. We’re fortunate to have great veterans like Mark in our community.
Dan Hanus, a Marine Corps senior noncommissioned officer retired out of Quantico where he was chief of the section that built firearms for snipers and the Marine Corps Precision Shooting Team. BPI Outdoors, owner of the Bergara brand, recruited Hanus to join their team to set up a custom rifles program. Since then, he has been promoted to the Production Manager role, while still overseeing the building of precision rifles.
The meteoric rise in the Bergara and BPI brands coincided, perhaps not coincidentally, with Hanus’ arrival. Dan and I got to hunt mule deer and pheasants together in Montana in 2014, shooting some of those sweet custom guns he was building.
Jason Houser is a retired Army noncommissioned officer. This lanky Illinois native and his wife Lotte are some of the hardest-working folks in the outdoor communication field, writing articles and producing Bone Wild TV where they hunt and fish around the world.
Jason and I had a great time hunting turkeys together in central Kentucky.
Chris Jennings, like myself a former military public affairs journalist, is a Navy veteran who now works as senior editor for Ducks Unlimited’s magazine [www.ducks.org/media/du-magazine]. Chris and I got to share a memorable 2017 goose hunt in Minnesota where we were in layout blinds gazing skyward through a steady early morning of snow, sleet and rain.
Mississippian David Hawkins, a Navy veteran and longtime outdoors writer, and I served together on the Board of the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association. We also experienced goliath grouper fishing in southwest Florida. David was on the trip where a goliath hurt me – giving me a serious umbilical hernia.
James “Jay” Pinsky is a retired Navy chief petty officer and former combat cameraman. He lives in Warrenton with his pup Diesel, currently works for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and works part time as editor of The Hunting Wire.
Jay has worked tirelessly over the years to get kids involved in bowhunting and through The Hunting Wire’s Voice of Leadership Panel issues such as diversity in the outdoors is getting the attention it deserves.
. Amazingly, Jay has never taken a deer with a muzzleloader. We’re hoping he succeeds this Veterans Day when I take him hunting. It’s never a sure thing, but I know if we get the chance, he’ll acquit himself well. Wish us luck!
Ohio resident Rick Story is a Navy veteran and former chief executive officer of the U.S. Sportsmen’s Alliance. He is also a drummer in a blues band. Rick was on an Indiana turkey hunt with me when I was guiding former Army Staff Sergeant and Medal of Honor recipient Clint Romesha. Clint and I doubled on a couple of early afternoon longbeards. (Guess I’m lucky like that).
As veterans, it was great for us to hang out with Romesha, discuss current military life and hear his stories about Combat Outpost Keating in Afghanistan.
So, to all my fellow veterans working in the outdoors industry, I raise a glass: This We’ll Defend, Aim High…Fly-Fight-Win, Semper Fidelis, Non Sibi Sed Patriae, and Semper Paratus.
Please, support veterans’ causes. Do even better – offer to take a veteran outdoors.
