KEN PERROTTE: Hunter education volunteers quitting over DWR vaccine mandate

“Many instructors who’ve mentored and inspired me have dropped out of the program due to the mandate,” Courter-Walters said. “Among these are experienced lead instructors who train new and existing volunteer instructors. Without their participation, it will be hard to replace the volunteer teams that have dropped out, further damaging the program.”

Courter-Walters said she is finished.

“I feel this requirement to provide personal medical information just to volunteer is unnecessary and invasive. Particularly in this instance where the choice of vaccination should be a private, personal decision between doctor and patient,” she said.‘None of their business’

Hart says his vaccination status is none of the state’s business. He has a hunter education class scheduled. “I’m the lead instructor and I can’t help now,” he said. “That will leave maybe one instructor to teach it. I’m probably going to cancel it.”

Some instructors privately worry that in-person hunter education classes might go away in Virginia, as they have in a few other states.