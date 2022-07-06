KEN PERROTTE: Hunters will have more land on Sundays

THE VIRGINIA Department of Wildlife Resources recently published its digest of hunting regulations. It outlines several changes, including the addition of Sunday hunting on public lands. The Virginia General Assembly approved the Sunday hunting legislation in its last session.

The biggest prize, in terms of acreage is the opening of more than 1.6 million acres of George Washington and Jefferson National Forest. Also opening are 14 state forests, although some will open for limited seasons and access, such as archery or muzzleloader hunting.

The DWR is also opening wildlife management areas on Sundays. Hunting for dove and waterfowl, though, will be restricted to certain days at several locations. Limiting pressure on migratory birds is a common management practice.

National Wildlife Refuges are managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Sunday hunting opportunities will vary among individual refuges. Hunters should check hunting regulations on individual refuge websites for specific details.

Military installations were also included in the public land Sunday hunting mix, even though–with the exception of Fort Pickett, which is a Virginia National Guard post–they are federal properties that tend to operate under different rules than most open, forested public lands. The published regulations state that Marine Corps Base Quantico and Fort Belvoir are still considering options. Forts Pickett and A.P. Hill are listed as closed to Sunday hunting.

Staffing, training and security considerations all factor when it comes to opening military installations for public hunting.

A.A. “Cotton” Puryear, the Virginia National Guard’s director of public affairs, wrote: “The primary mission of the Virginia Army National Guard Maneuver Training Center Fort Pickett is training Soldiers and other military personnel, and recreational activities like hunting are secondary to the training mission. A number of different factors impact hunting and fishing schedules on the installation including military training, available habitat, staffing and wildlife population sustainment management practices.”

Kyle Olson of Quantico’s COMMSTRAT office said their base commander has yet to decide about Sunday hunting options.

Fort A.P. Hill gets a new installation commander this week, so that decisions there could be reconsidered before the fall hunting seasons begin. The best thing for the hundreds of hunting permit holders at places like Quantico and A.P. Hill to do is stay in touch with hunting program managers at those locations.

Other new changes of note include the establishment of a late, antlerless-only, firearm deer season on private lands in Carroll, Culpeper, Fauquier, Floyd, Madison, Montgomery, Orange, Pulaski and Rappahannock counties. Hunters using dogs must ensure their canines have a collar with a tag displaying the name and phone number of the owner/custodian.

Resident annual hunting licenses for veterans with 70% or greater service-connected disabilities are being replaced with discounted lifetime licenses. The licenses are for Virginia resident, service-connected disabled veterans rated 30%, 50%, or 70%.

To see the full hunting regulation digest, go to dwr.virginia.gov/hunting/regulations.

Two Bad Bills

Legislation proposed last week by Rep. Andrew Clyde, (R-GA) is drawing fire from numerous conservation organizations over concerns that it would gut the successful funding model for conservation that America has enjoyed for 85 years.

Clyde’s H.R. 8167 is called the RETURN (Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now) Our Constitutional Rights Act of 2022. Reportedly supported by more than 50 Republican colleagues, it removes the self-imposed excise tax on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment that funds the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, also known as the Pittman-Robertson Act.

In an op-ed piece written for Townhall, Clyde explained his bill was in direct response to H.R. 8051, the Assault Weapons Excise Act, introduced three weeks ago by Rep. Don Beyer (VA-8) with 41 Democratic Party cosponsors.

Beyer, whose district largely encompasses Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria and parts of Fairfax County, wants a 1,000% excise tax on many semi-automatic firearms and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices. The legislative text describes these devices as “a magazine, belt, drum, feed strip, or similar device, including any such device joined or coupled with another in any manner, that has an overall capacity of, or that can be readily restored, changed, or converted to accept, more than 10 rounds of ammunition.”

Beyer’s bill also describes features, such as detachable magazine capability, threaded barrels and pistol grips, that gun control advocates typically like to use to define an assault firearm.

Clyde calls Beyer’s bill a “draconian arrangement” that would see Americans levied a $5,000 tax on a $500 gun.

“Oppressive is an understatement,” Clyde wrote. “The sole purpose of this dictatorial proposal is to weaponize taxation in order to price the Second Amendment out of the reach of average Americans—leaving citizens vulnerable and unable to exercise their inalienable right to keep and bear arms.”

Beyer’s bill is presented as a “revenue measure,” designed to be included in budget reconciliation legislation, thereby bypassing any chance of Senate filibuster and able to pass with a 50-vote majority.

Both bills seem to be knee-jerk political moves. Beyer wants to use taxes to make wholly unaffordable any guns he and other Democrats don’t want people to have. Clyde goes the full mile in the opposite direction.

The problem with Clyde’s bill is that the 1937 Pittman-Robertson Act is touted worldwide for its incredible success in funding conservation. Hunters were the constituency originally asking for these taxes. More than $15 billion has been returned to state fish and wildlife agencies over the years for wildlife and habitat conservation. Along with license and stamp sales, plus boat registrations, it has been the primary means of funding state-level conservation.

Both bills need to be scrapped.

Another Outdoors Hero Gone

Many might remember Mark Sosin’s popular, well-produced, long-running Saltwater Journal television shows and his thousands of informative, entertaining articles. Beyond being an accomplished angler and a skilled communicator, he was a really nice guy.

Sosin died June 30 in Boca Raton, Fla. He was 88.