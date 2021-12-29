KEN PERROTTE: Hunting community must respond to restrictive legislative efforts

Attendees at the recent National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses Sportsman-Legislator Summit in Little Rock, Ark., spent multiple days assessing pressing challenges to hunting and other outdoor pursuits,
This 18th annual event of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation featured researchers, state legislators and nongovernmental organization leaders discussing a rapidly changing environment. As Safari Club International’ Ben Cassidy notes, uncertainty, volatility and disruption are the new normal.
Politicization of Hunting
Hunting’s increased politicization was the thrust of a talk given by, Cassidy, SCI’s director of government affairs and Bee Frederick, SCI’s eastern United States state and local liaison.
Frederick said every hunting issue is being crammed into a partisan silo, with antihunting groups accelerating efforts to sway the nonhunting public away from its historic, longstanding support of legal, sustainable hunting. “Ballot box biology” rallies votes with emotional pleas, he explained, irrespective of science.
Twenty-four states allow some legislative issues to progress via citizen petitions or similar approaches, designed to place wildlife management in the hands of the public versus training professionals.
This tactic is commonly seen in states with growing urban populations and shrinking rural populations. In 1977, Frederick said, a group pushed to ban trapping in Ohio. The decades since have seen proposals across multiple states to ban hunting doves, bears, predators and wild cats, and prohibit selling or trading anything to do with animal parts.
Recently passed legislation is forcing wolf reintroduction in western Colorado. It narrowly passed, supported almost entirely in urban centers along the front range of the Rocky Mountains, by people far distant from those will now have to learn to endure life with these apex predators, Fredericks said. Voters in metropolitan Denver and Boulder counties strongly supported the initiative.
Frederick also noted efforts in multiple states to require mandatory appointments to state fish and wildlife boards and commissions of people who inherently oppose hunting and fishing, would undermine science and work antihunting agendas from within an agency.
Policies and laws based in emotion versus science are the dangerous, misguided outcomes. Threats to scientifically grounded management of wildlife threaten all hunting.
Frederick pointed to ongoing attempts to ban importation of legally hunted trophies, saying such legislation “multiplies like rabbits.
“It’s like zombie legislation, coming every year. It doesn’t matter if you’re a big game hunter or not. If they’re able to take away this, what’s next?” Frederick added.
As inconvenient a truth it is to antihunters, big game species, as well as countries and communities where these species are hunted, benefit by well-regulated hunting. Hunting delivers major revenue to many countries in Africa and elsewhere. It enhances the animals’ value, with ensuing funding paying for their sustainability. Absent hunting, many iconic animals are just so much bush meat and crop-destroying pests.
Big Tech Attacks
Another major threat is increasing restriction by “Big Tech.” This includes social media censorship and deleting or banning people who post photos of them cleaning game, posing with animals, doing what they love, Frederick declared.
“Social media is perpetuating stigmas that hunters don’t care, are unethical…It has implications for our livelihoods, freedom of speech and freedom to hunt,” Frederick said. “Ending Big Tech censorship is important on many different levels: freedom of speech, freedom to hunt, and freedom to express and share your craft, hobby and livelihood.
“With these restrictions in place, hunting channels will have to leave platforms like YouTube or Facebook to be able to gain ads and produce revenue. When we lose our voices on big platforms such as these, our sport and the wellbeing of the great outdoors are at risk. Big Tech is following emotional arguments against hunting without regard for benefits to species, field-to-table food, and habitat protection.”
Added Cassidy: “It’s death by 1,000 cuts–that seems to be the approach. We’re on the right side of the fight, and when we work as a community, our voice makes a difference in the face of these mounting challenges.”
Hunters can point to the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, recognized worldwide as the most effective method of species and ecosystem conservation. Besides providing revenue for sound wildlife management, hunters follow ethical codes and deeply care about wildlife and their habitats.
Cassidy said SCI is working to strengthen partnerships to build the collective support needed to stave off antihunting attacks.
Gun Industry Under Attack
The National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Director of Government Relations, Darren LaSorte, spoke about the danger of lawsuits against the firearms industry. These relate to attempts to blame gun manufacturers for an individual’s criminal act. He also outlined a disturbing trend where some major financial companies are, by policy, unwilling to provide services to firearms-related companies.
Bank of America, he said, declared in 2018 it was adopting a policy of not doing business with any company associated with modern sporting rifles (or nearly every firearms maker in America). That same year, Citigroup said it wouldn’t provide services to retailers that legally sold firearms to people ages 18–20 or sold standard capacity magazines. J.P. Morgan later adopted Bank of America’s policies, while PayPal went as far as saying makers of gunpowder were non gratis.
LaSorte traces it to 2013 and an Obama administration program dubbed Operation Chokepoint, which he called a clandestine, long-denied effort aimed at using the Justice Department and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to “pressure corporate America to stop doing business with disfavored industries, the firearms industry chief among those.”
LaSorte said after the Trump administration ended that program some businesses, such as Bank of America, privatized those policies. He said internal surveys have 75 percent of NSSF members reporting widespread discrimination from business service providers, including many in banking and insurance.
Efforts are ongoing at many state levels, especially Texas, to push back on these discriminatory business practice. LaSorte said that’s a big deal, given that Texas, if it were a country, would have the ninth-largest economy in the world.
Next week: What research shows about recruiting new hunters.
Ken Perrotte: