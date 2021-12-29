KEN PERROTTE: Hunting community must respond to restrictive legislative efforts

“It’s like zombie legislation, coming every year. It doesn’t matter if you’re a big game hunter or not. If they’re able to take away this, what’s next?” Frederick added.

As inconvenient a truth it is to antihunters, big game species, as well as countries and communities where these species are hunted, benefit by well-regulated hunting. Hunting delivers major revenue to many countries in Africa and elsewhere. It enhances the animals’ value, with ensuing funding paying for their sustainability. Absent hunting, many iconic animals are just so much bush meat and crop-destroying pests.

Big Tech Attacks

Another major threat is increasing restriction by “Big Tech.” This includes social media censorship and deleting or banning people who post photos of them cleaning game, posing with animals, doing what they love, Frederick declared.

“Social media is perpetuating stigmas that hunters don’t care, are unethical…It has implications for our livelihoods, freedom of speech and freedom to hunt,” Frederick said. “Ending Big Tech censorship is important on many different levels: freedom of speech, freedom to hunt, and freedom to express and share your craft, hobby and livelihood.