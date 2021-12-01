KEN PERROTTE: Hunting-related shootings under investigation

CONSERVATION Police Officers with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources are investigating two hunting-related shootings that happened on Thanksgiving week.
In the latest reported incident, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office notified CPOs in mid-afternoon on Friday, Nov. 26 that a hunter had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. According to DWR initial reports, the incident involved a member of a local hunt club hunting deer with fellow members.
The initial report to CPOs was that the shooting was an accidental, self-inflicted wound by a single hunter. Further investigation, though, determined that the incident would be investigated as a hunter being shot by another hunter. This shooting occurred at the conclusion of the club’s deer hunt as members were returning to their vehicles in a centralized parking area.
The victim was airlifted by helicopter to the VCU Medical Center for a wound to his upper left thigh area that including several shotgun pellets. He was treated at VCU Medical Center and released later that night.
On Nov. 22, another shooting occurred in King William County. Approximately a dozen hunters were participating in the Foxes Hunt Club deer drive with dogs, and two others were hunting a powerline on the property, according to the DWR initial report.
“At approximately 8:24 a.m., two deer ran between two hunters that were 200 yards apart,” reads the report. “When the two deer appeared, the shooter fired two shots at the first deer and then a third shot at the second deer. When the shooter fired the third shot, a single buckshot pellet struck the 15-year-old victim in the eye. The victim was then transported to the hospital for treatment. Both hunters were wearing blaze orange clothing, as required.”
Maj. Ryan Shuler, DWR’s deputy chief of law enforcement, said, “As an Agency, we constantly advocate for the safe and responsible handling of firearms while engaged in hunting. A fundamental rule of firearm safety is to always be aware of your target and what is beyond.”
Shuler said the incidents remain under investigation with no charges filed to date.
Old Cossey Trout
The DWR trout-stocking schedule notes that the agency stocked a mix of rainbow and brown trout in Fredericksburg’s Old Cossey Pond, a 3-acre impoundment adjacent to Memorial Park, on Nov. 16.
The pond was added as part of the agency’s Urban Fishing Program in 2006. It can be a popular place, given that the entire shoreline has easy walking access.
The pond is scheduled for five trout stockings through April 15. Fishing doesn’t end then, though, because adult channel catfish are stocked in the warmer months of the year.
An urban fishing waters, trout license is required through April 30. Anglers may use a single rod and can keep four trout per day. Once a trout is placed in the creel (basket, bucket, stringer, cooler, etc.) it becomes part of the daily harvest limit and may not be later released or culled.
Daily stocking information for trout is posted on the DWR website [https://dwr.virginia.gov/fishing/trout-stocking-schedule/] and a recorded “trout line” at 434/525-3474. Both are updated after 3 p.m. each day fish are stocked.
DWR Looking for ArtistsThe DWR’s Restore the Wild Artwork Competition is returning, offering expanded opportunities for artists to submit artwork supporting the mission of creating and maintaining habitat to help Virginia’s wildlife thrive.
Last year’s competition attracted 28 entries. The wide variety of styles and mediums inspired judges to add new categories. This year, artists can submit works in the categories of fine art print, sticker, youth (age 16 and under), and “What Does Restore the Wild Mean to You?”
The winning artwork is used to help promote Restore the Wild’s mission. The winning artworks become property of the DWR. Winning artists receive no monetary awards or prizes other than promotional value, such as recognition of their achievements in various agency publications and social media platforms, as well as links to artist websites.
The competition annually focuses on species of conservation interest. Past years featured the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker and rusty patched bumblebee and the state-threatened wood turtle. This year, artists must include a Loggerhead Shrike, a state-threatened bird in their creations.
Loggerhead shrikes are astonishing birds. They hunt for invertebrate and small vertebrate prey from both natural and artificial perches, including trees, shrubs, power lines, fence posts, etc. They nab their prey over areas with low grass and bare ground, and then impale it on thorny shrubs, sharp broken branches and barbed wire.
Judges evaluate the works not only on artistic merit, but also on the precision in illustrating the species’ physical characteristics and habitat.
DWR’s Restore the Wild initiative allows is focused on preserving, establishing and maintaining vital wildlife habitat areas.
See more details about submissions in the Restore the Wild Artwork Competition Rules and Guidelines. https://tinyurl.com/4kzrm4xn Please note that photography submissions are not allowed.
All entries must be received by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources before 5 p.m. on Jan. 28. Entries postmarked by Jan. 26 will be accepted.
Ken Perrotte: