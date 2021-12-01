KEN PERROTTE: Hunting-related shootings under investigation

CONSERVATION Police Officers with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources are investigating two hunting-related shootings that happened on Thanksgiving week.

In the latest reported incident, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office notified CPOs in mid-afternoon on Friday, Nov. 26 that a hunter had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. According to DWR initial reports, the incident involved a member of a local hunt club hunting deer with fellow members.

The initial report to CPOs was that the shooting was an accidental, self-inflicted wound by a single hunter. Further investigation, though, determined that the incident would be investigated as a hunter being shot by another hunter. This shooting occurred at the conclusion of the club’s deer hunt as members were returning to their vehicles in a centralized parking area.

The victim was airlifted by helicopter to the VCU Medical Center for a wound to his upper left thigh area that including several shotgun pellets. He was treated at VCU Medical Center and released later that night.

On Nov. 22, another shooting occurred in King William County. Approximately a dozen hunters were participating in the Foxes Hunt Club deer drive with dogs, and two others were hunting a powerline on the property, according to the DWR initial report.