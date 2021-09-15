KEN PERROTTE: Mentors help a new generation learn about the outdoors

Mentors help newcomers with their skills and facilitate opportunities for valuable field experience. Of course, ensuring the newcomers learn to be responsible, safe members of the hunting community is an important part of the agenda.

The department can connect volunteer mentors directly with new hunters who want to learn. The department says it is also trying to find land that mentors and their mentees can use for free. It’s a worthwhile effort and I hope to be able to mentor a young adult hunter this fall.

To qualify as a DWR mentor, you must be at least 21 years old with a minimum of five years of hunting experience; have completed a hunter education course; have a current Virginia hunting license; attend a mandatory training session with DWR staff; and basically have the suitable skills and temperament to do the job.

If you can’t be a hunter mentor, take someone fishing, or boating, or walking in the woods and enjoying the sights and sounds. In short, help someone get outdoors.

National Public Lands Day

Sept. 25 is also National Public Lands Day and Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation reminds people that events are being organized to help people get outside and perform a little volunteer work to benefit all who enjoy the outdoors.