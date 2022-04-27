KEN PERROTTE: One-Shot Turkey Hunt is rewarding on many levels

Thirty-four hunters went field Saturday in the sixth annual Virginia One-Shot Turkey Hunt. The hunt, cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, is a fundraiser to support hunting heritage programs in Virginia through land purchases and youth engagement via the Virginia Wildlife Grant Program.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and The Wildlife Foundation of Virginia co-manage the event.

Some hunters make a minimum donation of at least $1,000 to participate. Many, though, are sponsored. Sponsored hunters often include wounded warriors and first responders. This year, hunt scholarship opportunities were offered to Gold Star Family kids. Five other youngsters got to hunt by winning an essay contest.

The top-scoring turkey is identified by an aggregation of measurements from the bird’s beard, spurs and weight. There are also individual category winners.

All hunters are paired with volunteer guides. This year’s overall highest scoring turkey was killed by Jaime Sigala, hunting in Dinwiddie County with guide Adam Williams.

Shelby Haynie, one of the youth essay contest winners, tagged the heaviest tom, hunting with guide Ben Lewis in Lancaster County. First responder Austin LaFollette took the bird with the longest beard. LaFollette was hunting in Amelia County with the Virginia Deer Hunters Association’s Denny Quaiff and Dillion Hall.

Kim James won the price for the turkey with the longest spurs. She was hunting in McKenney with guide Nate Altaffer.

James is getting off to quite a start as an “adult onset” hunter. She works for DWR but took up hunting only last year. I was fortunate to be able to guide her to her first deer kill last November. We were hunting a property managed by Chip Watkins’ Monquin Creek Outfitters. Watkins also donates several hunts to the One-Shot event.

According to Jenny West, the Wildlife Foundation of Virginia’s executive director, this year’s hunt raised almost $60,000. Twenty-two sponsors participated, including the National Wild Turkey Federation, Green Top Sporting Goods, Dance’s Sporting Goods, Brandt Information Services and the Go Outdoors Virginia Online Portal.

Essay Excerpts

I was fortunate to be a judge in recent the One-Shot youth essay competitions. It reminded me of the 18 years when we staged our “Why I Want to Take My Dad Fishing for Father’s Day” contest.

The theme for this year’s One-Shot essay was, “What is your favorite quarry and why?” Kids ages 8-14 could enter.

Haynie, one of this year’s winning youth hunters, is from Lancaster. Ben Lewis, her guide, is also a guide for Monquin Creek. Turkeys are her favorite species to hunt.

She wrote: “It all begins in Spring, when the sun comes up earlier and temperatures are getting warmer. Turkeys are smart birds with excellent hearing and eyesight. They are a challenge to hunt but are fooled by good decoys and an experienced caller. When they come out, we have to be very quiet and sit still or else it will scare them off. My Dad does the calling, usually with just his mouth. Turkey gobblers are fun to watch as they fan out their tail feathers and strut to get the attention of a hen. Their ‘spitting and drumming’ routine is especially entertaining!”

Some young writers told of hunting’s intrinsic rewards. Sydney Simmons of King George, wrote: “While I could always go to the store or go to a restaurant to eat, something about catching your own food feels different. It’s not a bad feeling however, it is a big example of being rewarded for your actions. Out of my two hunts, the deer has provided a higher quantity of food that I enjoy.”

Then, there’s the excitement factor.

Isaac Phillips from Hot Springs shared that worrying he might miss a chance on a big buck motivates him to head out to deer hunt, even in rainy, snowy or windy weather. “The best feeling in the whole world is the thrill of getting up to go to the deer stand or hiking through the woods,” Isaac wrote. “It is great when a buck comes up, but even if I do not get to shoot it, it is still so fun to see. I love the feeling that I get on the night before opening day. It is so hard to sleep because I am just too excited to sleep.”

Of course, conservation comes into play.

Owen Fox of Yorktown wrote: “I like hunting whitetail deer because it takes a lot of skill, precision, determination, and hard work. Deer hunting also lets me spend time with my Papa…The people at the hunt club and my Papa have taught me to be a better hunter. They taught me to respect the deer by never leaving an animal wounded and suffering and to take care of the habitat they live in. They also taught me that hunting is more than just shooting.”

Garrett Hughes from South Prince George spotlighted a safety point in writing about his favorite quarry, the mourning dove.

“It’s important to know where the other hunters are setting up during the hunt because safety is number one,” Garrett wrote. “Next, we head out into the cutover corn fields. My dad and I search for the perfect spot next to a telephone pole to sit and wait for the doves to fly past. The sound of a dove flying is very unique. It doesn’t sound like other birds. When we see the birds flying overhead, my dad and I both try to shoot the doves as long as they aren’t flying too low. It has to be above the power line in order to shoot.”