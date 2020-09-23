KEN PERROTTE: Outdoor enthusiasts need to have their votes counted

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEEPING readers apprised of what is going on legislatively in Virginia is a priority when it affects the lives of people who enjoy the outdoors, have passions for hunting and fishing, own firearms and buy outdoors gear.

There was a time when the “outdoors vote” count was woefully low and many hunters and anglers only consumed issues on the periphery, if at all. That seems to be changing, with more outdoors enthusiasts becoming engaged in recent years.

Even some diehard deer hunters who would much prefer to be in the woods every day during the first week of early muzzleloader season vote. Still, far too many look away and admit they didn’t get their vote counted.

There is no excuse for this. With today’s electronic communications and easy access to candidate platforms and positions, there is no reason to be uninformed. It is incredibly easy to email a candidate’s office or campaign staff and directly ask for a position on a certain issue. If the response is reasoned and informed, well, there you go. If the campaign blows you off or gives a patently canned answer, that is telling, too.