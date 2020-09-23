KEN PERROTTE: Outdoor enthusiasts need to have their votes counted

KEEPING readers apprised of what is going on legislatively in Virginia is a priority when it affects the lives of people who enjoy the outdoors, have passions for hunting and fishing, own firearms and buy outdoors gear.
There was a time when the “outdoors vote” count was woefully low and many hunters and anglers only consumed issues on the periphery, if at all. That seems to be changing, with more outdoors enthusiasts becoming engaged in recent years.
Even some diehard deer hunters who would much prefer to be in the woods every day during the first week of early muzzleloader season vote. Still, far too many look away and admit they didn’t get their vote counted.
There is no excuse for this. With today’s electronic communications and easy access to candidate platforms and positions, there is no reason to be uninformed. It is incredibly easy to email a candidate’s office or campaign staff and directly ask for a position on a certain issue. If the response is reasoned and informed, well, there you go. If the campaign blows you off or gives a patently canned answer, that is telling, too.
Many candidates give lip service to outdoors issues, save the ones where big donor money pushes an agenda. These same candidates need to understand the outdoors constituency demands to be heard. The way to do that is to show up at meetings and, especially, show up to vote.
I recently saw a statistic noting only 61.4 percent of people in the voting age population of the United States said they voted. That is abysmal. It dishonors the sacrifice and commitment of all who came before us since 1776 to change our form of government from a monarchy to a constitutional republic.
We are entering the home stretch in what is sure shaping up to be an important election day Nov. 3. A presidential debate is scheduled for Sept. 29 and an important Senate race is on the ballot between incumbent Democrat Mark Warner and challenger Daniel Gade. All congressional seats are in play.
Virginia’s voter registration deadline is Oct. 12. You can vote in person on election day or request an absentee or mail-in ballot that must be completed by Oct. 27. Even easier, especially if you want to avoid lines, visit your county registrar’s office and vote early.
Encourage friends, relatives and associates to vote. Let’s have 100 percent of the community of sportsmen and women ensure we are counted.
Loudoun NOW CWD Area
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources added Loudoun County to Chronic Wasting Disease Management Area 2 for the 2020-21 hunting seasons.
Chronic Wasting Disease is an infectious, neurological, fatal disease of deer. Disease Management Areas and related regulations are designed to slow CWD’s spread. For the 2020–21 hunting season, DMA1 includes Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties. DMA2 includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Loudoun, Madison, Orange, Page and Rappahannock counties.
Any feeding of deer, rehabilitation of fawns, or transport of whole deer carcasses and certain parts of carcasses from deer originating in a DMA is prohibited. Whole deer carcasses and parts containing brain or spinal tissue from deer originating in DMA1 may be transported within DMA1 counties only. Whole deer carcasses and brain or spinal tissue from deer originating in DMA2 may be transported anywhere within both DMA1 and DMA2.
Beginning in October, DWR will conduct CWD sampling throughout both DMAs. Hunters harvesting a deer in a DMA are encouraged to voluntarily get their deer tested for CWD. See dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/diseases/cwd for information about getting a deer tested.
Trout Stocking
Virginia will stock nearly one million catchable fish into 200 waters statewide from Oct. 1 through May 31. Conditions at DWR hatcheries were favorable all summer, meaning anglers can expect quality fish all season long.
Beginning Oct. 1, DWR will announce stockings at dwr.virginia.gov/fishing/trout-stocking-schedule and the Trout Line, 434/525-3474. Information is updated daily after 3 p.m.
DWR Honors
The DWR Special Operations Unit, part of the Law Enforcement Division, received the 2020 Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies Law Enforcement Conservation Award, which recognizes outstanding, national-level achievements by an individual, a unit, bureau or division.
Efforts to combat boat fraud and theft, especially felony-level tax evasion, were highlighted. DWR Law Enforcement created a title fraud education program to assist agency employees in better identifying potential violations.
The unit successfully uses “bait” boats and motors in combatting boat theft. Nearly two-thirds of the time a boat or motor operation is conducted, the vessel is stolen. The unit has developed 362 cases, including 113 felonies and 155 misdemeanors. It recovered 68 stolen boats and trailers.
To report a suspected boat theft or boat fraud, contact the Wildlife Crimeline at 800/237-5712.
Dr. Mamie Parker, former chairwoman of the DWR Board is receiving the 2020 John L. Morris Award in recognition of her contributions to fish and wildlife conservation.
Given by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, the award recognizes a lifetime commitment to fish and wildlife stewardship by citizen conservationists who exhibit exemplary leadership at the highest level and a steadfast commitment to large-scale natural resource challenges.
Parker was the first minority female Chair of the Board of Wildlife Resources and, according to DWR, the first minority female chair of a comparable state wildlife board.
Police Officer Sgt. Daniel Hall is receiving the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s 2020 Guy Bradley Award, recognizing three decades of service and accomplishments. The award is presented annually to one state agency officer and one federal agency officer.
Hall was instrumental in white-tailed deer restocking in rural Southwest Virginia, encouraging and increasing angler activity in the Breaks Interstate Park, a park with boundaries between Virginia and Kentucky and, for the last 20 years, organizing and coordinating the Smyth County Kids Fishing Event.
Ken Perrotte:
