KEN PERROTTE: Preparations for Virginia's elk hunting season underway

IT’S HERE– the much-ballyhooed initial hunting license draw for Virginia’s small herd of elk in three southwestern counties.
The hunt is set for Oct. 8-14, 2022. Five antlered elk tags are available via lottery. The window to apply is Feb. 1 – March 30. Applicants pay non-refundable application fees of $15 and $20 depending on residency. Lottery winners must then purchase a special elk hunting license at $40 for Virginia residents and $400 for nonresidents. Winners of the randomized computer drawing will be notified by May 30.
One tag is guaranteed for nonresidents while another tag is guaranteed to a person residing in the elk management zone (Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise Counties).
Another single tag will be reserved each year as a “Conservation License” for a conservation organization to raffle off. According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, proceeds from that raffle will be used for wildlife-related habitat work or wildlife management projects within the elk management zone.
Buy your lottery application at gooutdoorsvirginia.com or call the Department of Wildlife Resources Customer Service 866/721-6911 if help is needed in applying.
According to DWR, the agency has partnerships and agreements with private landowners in the elk management zone that will allow public access for elk hunting. Hunters are advised to check back in the coming months for more details on specific properties, maps and acreages.
Predator Hunting Bill Teed Up
When DWR yanked last August its proposed regulation that would ban predator hunting contests because a legal review determined the agency likely didn’t have the authority to enact it, we predicted the effort would “tee up” legislation in the General Assembly.
Parroting a favorite “trigger” term of anti-hunting groups, DWR’s original staff presentation at a Board of Wildlife Resources meeting stated the contests, which usually include coyotes, foxes and bobcats, are dubbed “killing contests” by some people. The board posted the proposed regulation for public comment, received input—most of it in the form of “canned” letters from anti-hunting groups—and then pulled the recommendation.
Watchers of outdoor issues estimated that the DWR report might have been contrived, a run-up to someone in the General Assembly proposing a law banning such contests. Now, here it is. Delegate Mark Keam (D-35), who represents the area around Vienna and Tysons Corner, sponsored HB 1247 which parrots the language of DWR’s proposed regulation. It states, “It shall be unlawful to organize, sponsor, promote, conduct, participate in, or solicit participation in a contest, organized competition, tournament, or derby in which participants are offered cash, prizes, or other inducements of monetary value to capture or kill coyotes or fur-bearing animals.”
Surprise. Surprise. Bad bill. It has nothing to do with science-based wildlife management but is focused on “optics”—a fashionable term relating to public perception. Nobody does optics better than antihunting organizations.
Sunday Hunting Passes Senate
In what many hunters hope is a prelude to a fair hearing in the House of Delegates, Senator Chap Peterson’s (D-34) SB 8, finally removing the prohibition on hunting public land on Sunday, passed the Virginia Senate this week on a 29-11 bipartisan vote.
Peterson’s bill still prohibits hunting within 200 yards of a place of worship or any accessory structure or using dogs to hunt deer or bear on Sundays. It now “crosses over” to the House of Delegates.
Delegate James Edmunds (R-60), has a similar bill in the house but with a much narrower focus, allowing Sunday hunting only on state-owned wildlife management areas. His bill is yet to be heard in committee. Chapman’s bill easily offers the best solution to hunters frustrated at being kept off WMAs and national forest lands on Sundays.
DWR Seeks Input
The DWR is in the middle of its public scoping period for changing regulations guiding recreational fishing, aquatic wildlife management and boating. New regulations go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. This biennial process lets citizens suggest potential regulatory changes directly to DWR. The comment period ends Feb. 19, 2022. If you have comments or suggestions, the easiest way to submit them is online at dwr.virginia.gov/regulations.
Just Some Good ‘Ol BoysYou’ve got to love it when the low-tech, just-for-fun fishermen enter tournaments and show the logo-shirted, wrapped boat pros just how it’s done.
Such was the case last weekend in Deland, Florida, when local anglers Randy Stormant and Bobby Robinson took first-place honors and a $10,000 check at Crappie Master’s 2022 kickoff event on the St. John’s River.
The men fished from a nondescript, 13-foot jon boat with no electronics – not even a depth finder—and used fly rods with no reels.
They caught a seven-fish, second day 15.11-pound bag, cementing the win with a two-day total of 28.94.
Weigh-in emcee Brian Sowers asked the men how they succeeded, especially with their limited gear.
“There isn’t a reel in the boat – all jig poles,” Stormant replied. “We just jigged the cover all day long.”
“This is the only kind of fishing we do.”
Asked about the jigs used, Stormant said they were mostly chartreuse, but couldn’t remember the brand name, except they were from “down in Mississippi.”
“They’re Slater’s jigs,” Robinson chimed in.
“So, if I said I could come up with a reel sponsor, what would you say?” asked Sowers.
“I don’t need a reel. They wouldn’t fit on my poles,” Robinson grinned.
The men used custom, 10-foot, 10-weight fly rods, with 10 feet of 10-pound monofilament line tied to the eye at the rod’s tip. They fished their jigs under a cork.
“It was the definition of two old buddies who go out and take on the professional side and get a wire-to-wire win with a giant bag,” said Blake Jackson, Crappie Masters LLC owner.
Ken Perrotte: