KEN PERROTTE: Preparations for Virginia's elk hunting season underway

Sunday Hunting Passes Senate

In what many hunters hope is a prelude to a fair hearing in the House of Delegates, Senator Chap Peterson’s (D-34) SB 8, finally removing the prohibition on hunting public land on Sunday, passed the Virginia Senate this week on a 29-11 bipartisan vote.

Peterson’s bill still prohibits hunting within 200 yards of a place of worship or any accessory structure or using dogs to hunt deer or bear on Sundays. It now “crosses over” to the House of Delegates.

Delegate James Edmunds (R-60), has a similar bill in the house but with a much narrower focus, allowing Sunday hunting only on state-owned wildlife management areas. His bill is yet to be heard in committee. Chapman’s bill easily offers the best solution to hunters frustrated at being kept off WMAs and national forest lands on Sundays.

DWR Seeks Input