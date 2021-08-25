KEN PERROTTE: Proposal to ban predator hunting contests strikes a nerve

“Optics”—a fashionable term relating to public perception—drives a lot of public policy these days. Nobody does optics better than antihunting organizations. Even before social media arose, these groups orchestrated optics wars, using espionage in searching for perfect images, videos or anecdotes to shock and drive funding.

Granted, some people who participate in predator contests post things on social media that might turn off nonhunters while fueling antihunters. They should knock it off. But neither should state fish and wildlife agencies appear be aiding the antis.

A couple of images used by DWR in its proposal, now part of the public record, showed a small trailer with dead red foxes. Another had a larger trailer with coyotes. Missing was the point that these animals were being readied for removal by fur buyers.

Money can incentivize unethical or illegal activity, such as (hypothetically) moving trapped coyotes to help ensure ready supplies for contests or placing them in “fox pens” to train dogs. How do you think the invasive northern snakehead fish materialized in Virginia’s tidal tributaries? Make a prize substantial enough in a big buck contest and some poachers will shoot deer at night or over bait to cash in.