KEN PERROTTE: Raising money for youth hunting is a piece of cake

THE POWER OF cake. One triple chocolate fudge cake with a bourbon buttercream frosting sure goes a long way--especially when it’s served in the right setting.

Julie Abel’s cake was auctioned off at the Rappahannock Spurs Chapter’s annual hunting heritage banquet a banquet last Saturday, fetching $1,300 with all proceeds going to helping kids become interested in and involved in the outdoors. The chapter is one of hundreds of National Wild Turkey Federation chapters around the nation. The federation was founded in Fredericksburg in 1973 by Tom Rodgers.

Abel is chapter president. She is also the Virginia State Chapter’s Women-in-the-Outdoors program coordinator.

Top bidder Randy Hovey, Abel’s counterpart with Virginia’s Piedmont Chapter in Madison County, must have felt the cake was too delectable and the mission too important to pass up. Hovey and his wife, Heather, are NWTF Vanguard Sponsors, Abel explained, a designation placing them high up the major donor ladder.

The cake proceeds will provide 130 youngsters with free NWTF JAKES memberships in the Rappahannock Spurs chapter. Established in 1981, the JAKES program is dedicated to informing, educating and involving youth 18 and younger in wildlife conservation and the wise stewardship of natural resources. JAKES events help pass on responsible hunting traditions and teach the principles of habitat management, hunting ethics and safety.

Young member recruitment is ongoing.

“We will start to recruit members from the different JAKES events we have throughout the year,” she said. “This year we have more than 20 different events that our chapter will support in some way, including turkey call and duck box making workshops, rabbit, deer and waterfowl hunts, and our annual upland bird hunt at Rose Hill Game Preserve.”

The next upcoming opportunity to recruit new JAKES is Sept. 24 at the ninth annual Youth Sportsman Day, presented by Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources and the Battlefield Anglers of Virginia. The 10 a.m.-to-3 p.m. event is set for Stafford County’s Curtis Lake. It’s free for kids 12 and under. Abel will bring the JAKES Take Aim BB Gun Range and offer free NWTF memberships to any youngster wanting one.

Most chapter youth-oriented events, for now, stage from King George and Stafford Counties, Abel noted. She often partners with the King George Outdoor Club, founded by local teacher Mark Fike. A Youth Hunting Heritage Banquet was held last July. Another youth-oriented banquet is planned for next spring.

Final fundraising numbers for the recent banquet aren’t tallied yet, but Abel says she expects the total to be substantial.

“We had more than $45,000.00 in online raffles and ticket sales before we opened the door,” she said.

Stafford residents Carrie and Corey Johnson served as the banquet co-chairs, putting together the fairground venue, handling prizes, auction items, ticket sales and more. It is some serious heavy lifting, requiring months of preparation. Abel is grateful for the help, saying it lets her focus more on her passion of growing the chapter’s JAKES program.

The silent and live auction featured items and experiences big and small. I bought a small item, a Quaker Boy Easy Yelper call, on the silent auction. This call has sentimental value for me and it’s easy for anyone, especially kids, to operate.

Notable auction donors offering local experiences included Bruce Lee, who donated three separate deer and turkey hunts at Kinloch Farm in Essex County; Bob Ackerman, who offered to take up to five people fishing for a full day on the Potomac River or Chesapeake Bay; and Bryan Ollif and Congressman Rob Wittman, who teamed up to offer lodging, food, turkey hunting, fishing and more in Westmoreland County. These experience-based auction items fetched nearly a combined $5,000.

To learn more about the Rappahannock Spurs Chapter or to find out about how youngsters can participate in JAKES activities, email or call Abel at 540/379-1965 or JD71H@aol.com.

DU Beef & Crab Feast Coming Up

One of the biggest, most enduring conservation fundraisers in the Fredericksburg region is the Ducks Unlimited Beef & Crab Feast. Now in its 51st year, the event is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds. Gates open at 3 p.m. with plenty of hot crabs ready to go.

Chapter chairman Daniel Hudson notes it is the largest event Virginia DU stages, typically attended by more than 500 people. The feast has raised millions of dollars over the years and gave the Fredericksburg chapter the distinction of being the first in Virginia DU history to bring in more than $100,000 during a single event.

A wide range of raffle packages and sponsorships are still available for the upcoming DU event (ducks.org/virginia/events)

“There are approximately 100 or more events in Virginia in any given year,” DU State Chairman Max Finazzo said. The Richmond chapter also has a long history and raises more than quarter million dollars a year through multiple events.

Join a Team!

No matter the outdoor pursuits you enjoy, joining conservation associations helps multiply their positive impact at all levels from state to national. When associations such as DU, NWTF, Pheasants Forever, the American Sportfishing Association, the International Gamefish Association and many more speak, especially in unison, they command the attention of policymakers.

If you like to shoot, join the National Shooting Sports Foundation or NRA. If you like to fish, join ASA or the Coastal Conservation Association. Whatever your passion, do some research and find a conservation team you can believe in and support.

Then, get involved; be part of something bigger than yourself. We need strong leaders to champion our causes. Hunters, anglers and recreational shooters still give the most when it comes to conservation in America.

For more wide-ranging outdoors coverage, including videos, photos, wild game recipes and more, see Ken Perrotte’s weblog: outdoorsrambler.com.