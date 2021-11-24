KEN PERROTTE: State deer kill dropped slightly in 2021

The buildup to Thanksgiving always summons sweet nostalgia, carrying my thoughts back to days when life’s pace was infinitely slower, when family connections seemed more important, and this holiday gathering was something no one dared (or wanted) to miss.

Many of my early Thanksgivings were at my grandparents’ homes on West Allen Street in Winooski, Vt., where I grew up before leaving for military service, infrequently returning for holidays.

I recall the first house having a dirt floor in both the garage and basement. Gardening implements and an array of gadgets hung on the walls. The basement lighting was a naked light bulb hanging from the ceiling. The second house was a “manufactured home,” the kind that came in two sections and was bolted together on the foundation.

The small backyard always had a nice garden. My grandfather had a green thumb. A large berm with railroad tracks separated the property from the other section of town known as “The Flats.” I’d listen for the train, knowing the man in the caboose always gave a wave to this little kid in the backyard. Maybe he looked forward to it as much as I.