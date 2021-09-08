KEN PERROTTE: State hunters must use new reporting technology this season

VIRGINIA IS almost into its autumn big game hunting seasons and this will be the first year that hunters cannot bring an animal they took to an authorized station to register the harvest and receive the traditional “game check” cards.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources recently reminded hunters (including those who are not required to purchase a license) that they must report their deer, turkey, bear, bobcat or elk harvest using the department’s mobile app, internet or telephone harvest reporting systems.

Last year, a hunter introduced me to the “eNotch” system, which doesn’t require you to carry a paper hunting license and big game tags. Instead, you have an “electronic” hunting license. You electronically “notch” your tag and register your kill. It was easy, taking about a minute.

To use eNotch, you first need a smartphone or tablet loaded with the Go Outdoors Virginia mobile app. After downloading your hunting license by touching the “My Licenses” tile on the mobile app home page, you are prompted to “Add A License” or “Add Another License.” You verify your identity, and an electronic copy of your current DWR-issued licenses loads into the app.