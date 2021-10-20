KEN PERROTTE: Strong mast crop bodes well for Virginia deer season

Knox’s forecast is broken down geographically. Across much of the Northern Piedmont region the goal is to reduce or stabilize deer populations, especially in counties such as Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William.

“Northern Virginia currently has the longest and most liberal deer season in the United States, running eight months in length with nearly six months of firearms deer hunting and with no daily or season bag limit on antlerless deer, with purchase of bonus permits. For the most part, the ultra-liberal NOVA deer seasons have been successful in controlling deer numbers,” Knox writes.

Many Tidewater Region counties saw deer herds targeted aggressively on private lands in recent years. The result, combined with three HD events since 2012, is a significant decline in the deer herd. Since then, more conservative regulations were adopted in some areas and herd numbers have been recovering, according to Knox.

“If HD is not a big player in fall 2021, stable deer herds are expected across most of the Tidewater Region. Continued high human population growth rates, crop damage and deer-vehicle collisions remain important deer management issues in Tidewater,” Knox writes.