KEN PERROTTE: Strong mast crop means Virginia hunters have work to do

VIRGINIA IS underway with its fall archery season for deer. Muzzleloader season begins Oct. 30 and general firearms season opens Nov. 13.
Each year, Matt Knox, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources deer project coordinator, tenders his coming season forecast.
Hunters reported 209,356 deer killed in the 2020-2021 season, including 101,509 antlered bucks, 13,637 button bucks, and 93,005 does. Knox says he doesn’t expect big changes this season, noting the statewide annual deer kill has ranged from about 179,000 to 259,000 and averaged about 213,600 over the past 29 years.
He writes: “Past experience indicates that the ups and downs in annual deer kill totals are in part attributable to mast – acorns, mostly – conditions and/or HD (hemorrhagic disease) outbreaks. In years of poor mast crops, the deer kill typically goes up. In years of good mast crops, the deer kill typically goes down.”
Many parts of Virginia are seeing a substantial mast crop this fall. White oaks around here are doing well. Their acorns are deer favorites. The ground is also carpeted with big acorns from chestnut oaks. These jumbo acorns aren’t necessarily a whitetail’s first choice, but any acorn is a decent source of nutrition.
The upshot is that years with good mast crops see deer relying less on green fields and remaining in secluded wooded areas. Hunters need to adjust strategies.
Knox’s forecast is broken down geographically. Across much of the Northern Piedmont region the goal is to reduce or stabilize deer populations, especially in counties such as Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William.
“Northern Virginia currently has the longest and most liberal deer season in the United States, running eight months in length with nearly six months of firearms deer hunting and with no daily or season bag limit on antlerless deer, with purchase of bonus permits. For the most part, the ultra-liberal NOVA deer seasons have been successful in controlling deer numbers,” Knox writes.
Many Tidewater Region counties saw deer herds targeted aggressively on private lands in recent years. The result, combined with three HD events since 2012, is a significant decline in the deer herd. Since then, more conservative regulations were adopted in some areas and herd numbers have been recovering, according to Knox.
“If HD is not a big player in fall 2021, stable deer herds are expected across most of the Tidewater Region. Continued high human population growth rates, crop damage and deer-vehicle collisions remain important deer management issues in Tidewater,” Knox writes.
The Southern Piedmont herd is relatively stable. No big changes expected. Knox points out that west of the Blue Ridge, deer herds on private lands are largely stable. The public land situation, however, is bad. “Over the past 25 plus years there has been an approximately 40 percent decline in the number of deer hunters on western public lands and a corresponding 66 percent decline in the deer kill,” Knox writes.
Knox doesn’t state why the situation is dire, so I will. This decline is squarely attributable to a lack of forest management and attention to habitat issues on the 1.6-million-acre Washington and Jefferson National Forests. Plain and simple.
Knox shared a “deer abundance” map that illustrates deer populations in Virginia based on the antlered buck deer kill per square mile of estimated private land deer habitat averaged over the past three hunting seasons.
Caroline, Westmoreland, Louisa and Essex counties are shown to be within or at their desired deer population range. The rest of the counties along the expanded Interstate 95 corridor from northern Virginia to Richmond are targeted for increased harvest with a goal of reducing the deer herd.
For complete deer hunting regulations, see dwr.virginia.gov/hunting/regulations/deer.
Juvenile Striped Bass Surveys
Virginia and Maryland recently released results of annual juvenile striped bass surveys that track the reproductive success of this important fish in the tributaries around the Chesapeake Bay.
Coastal striped bass populations have been hurting in recent years, resulting in significant changes to recreational fishing seasons.
David Malmquist, news & media director at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, said preliminary results from an ongoing long-term survey conducted by VIMS suggest an average year class of young-of-year striped bass was produced in Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay tributaries in 2021. This represents the group of fish hatched this spring that will grow to fishable sizes in 3-4 years.
A mean value of 6.30 fish per seine haul was recorded. This is similar to the historic average of 7.77 fish per seine haul and represents the 9th consecutive year of average or above-average recruitment in Virginia waters, according to a VIMS media release.
Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources survey yielded a 2021 young-of-year index of 3.2, which is slightly higher than last year but still below the long-term average of 11.4.
The VIMS survey samples 18 index sites in the Rappahannock, York and James River watersheds. VIMS has been conducting the survey annually since 1967 for the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.
Twenty-two Maryland survey sites are in four major spawning areas: the Choptank, Nanticoke, and Potomac rivers, and the Upper Chesapeake Bay.
